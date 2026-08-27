Ipid arrests two suspects in Ekurhuleni ‘blue lights’ saga

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Three suspects are expected to appear in court in connection with the Ekurhuleni blue lights saga. Stock photo.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it has arrested two of the three suspects implicated in the case commonly referred to as the blue lights saga.

In a statement on Thursday, Ipid said an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) official and a private citizen face charges of fraud and corruption.

“They will make their first appearance on this matter at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Friday,” Ipid said, without naming the accused.

It said a third suspect, an EMPD official, was expected to be arrested on Thursday night.

The “blue lights saga” involves allegations that senior EMPD officials, notably among them suspended deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, unlawfully authorised municipal blue lights for connected individuals including businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

“More information on this matter will be ventilated in court,” Ipid said.

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