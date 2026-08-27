Legal volley leaves KZN tennis club at break point

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A digital billboard advertising eThekwini Tennis Association which, together with its signage company, have been in a legal battle with the eThekwini municipality for several years.

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Despite winning a legal volley against the eThekwini municipality, a double fault by the city has left the province’s largest and oldest tennis facility courting financial distress.

It all started in May 2023 when eThekwini Tennis Association and advertising and signage company Evolv Outdoor applied to the city to upgrade its weathered analogue billboard — which generated 90% of the club’s income — with a digital one.

But the municipality rejected the application in line with the city’s outdoor advertising bylaw and dragged its feet for close to two years on an appeal decision. At the time it denied claims they ignored the matter or speculation they were looking for a bribe.

The bylaw states: “A billboard may be permitted for a period of five years in urban areas of minimum control and in urban areas of partial control, subject to conditions which may be imposed by the municipality.”

The city added that the venue is a “maximum control area”, thus the type of billboard required cannot be permitted as per these extracts of the bylaw:

(a) Only low-impact outdoor advertising signs that do not interfere with, dominate or derogate in any way from the character or quality of the environment, including the visual, social and traffic safety aspects, will be permitted

(b) Third-party advertising is not permitted, saying the land was public open space and it would cause a traffic and transport distraction.

In 1956 the Durban Lawn Tennis Association (now ETA) signed a 99-year lease with the municipality to build and maintain the stadium with a centre court and outside courts, in Mayville.

ETA, which is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the stadium, grounds and courts, employed 11 full-time staff members, who have had to reduce hours since the billboard impasse. ETA sub-leased the management of signage and advertising within the venue to Evolv Outdoors.

Frustrated at the delay and lack of income, the signage company and ETA went to court and in October 2025 judge Rishinand Seegobin ruled in their favour. He said there was improper classification as public open space and failure to follow municipal bylaws.

He issued a substitution order directly permitting the billboard.

But the municipality was determined to fight this and went to the Supreme Court of Appeal where in February judge Pieter Bezuidenhout dismissed the city’s attempt to suspend Seegobin’s order.

He cited exceptional circumstances for his decision including Evolv stood to lose millions of rand in monthly revenue while ETA faced imminent closure.

In March the SCA granted the municipality leave to appeal only on the substitution order issue — which is still to be heard — but in June, judges Nkosinathi Chili, Sidwell Mngadi and Nontuthuzelo Mlaba dismissed the appeal outright.

By then over R4m had been spent on construction of the new digital sign and Evolv was due to pay the ETA 25% of profits or about R270,000 monthly.

It was more dire for ETA who stood to lose R6.24m without the billboard and risked being wound up completely.

Eventually they saw the light, literally when the digital signboard went live in July, but rental income is only set to start in September.

On Tuesday, the city invited public participation on proposed amendments to the Outdoor Advertising Bylaw, 2018, to strengthen the regulation and management of outdoor advertising across the municipality.

It said municipal officials developed the proposed amendments following an internal review that identified gaps and omissions in the current bylaw, working closely with planning and legal teams to draft revised provisions that will provide clearer administrative tools and improved regulatory mechanisms.

“The updated bylaw seeks to provide comprehensive guidance on advertising applications, digital signage, permit requirements, enforcement measures, public safety standards, signage masterplans and the management of special advertising zones. It also introduces measures to support orderly urban development, protect environmental and heritage resources, and enhance the visual character of the municipality,” it said.

The facility is in a terrible condition with 24 tennis courts needing patch ups. Some of them are lifting and there has been no maintenance. It will cost R100,000 per court to resurface, which means we would need R2.4m for this alone. — ETA president Gary Brown

“Once approved by full council, the proposed amendments will be published for public comment and made available through municipal notice boards, media publications and other communication platforms.

“Members of the public, businesses, industry stakeholders and interested organisations will have at least 30 days to submit comments and representations on the draft bylaw.”

The municipality said public participation is vital to help shape regulations that balance the economic opportunities offered by outdoor advertising with the need to maintain public safety, aesthetic standards and responsible urban management.

ETA president Gary Brown said the court battle had tremendous financial ramifications for the club.

“The facility is in a terrible condition with 24 tennis courts needing patch ups. Some of them are lifting and there has been no maintenance. It will cost R100,000 per court to resurface, which means we would need R2.4m for this alone. The floodlights cost a lot of money to replace and that would cost about R250,000 to sort this out. We are sitting with exorbitant water and lights bills, and we paying the bare minimum on the bills, waiting for the rental income to drop.

“I find it strange that now all of a sudden the municipality, having lost the court case and millions in legal fees for something that really shouldn’t have gone to court, want to amend and engage public comment on the outdoor policy.”

He said ETA ran a development programme to assist with nurturing talent at a grassroots level as part of the municipality’s sport development and recreation department, which nearly collapsed as a result of the court battle.

“We have in the past hosted tournaments and provided the tennis courts to the municipality for student games and other national tournaments so it is really puzzling to have had to endure this in the first place.”