Police discover dagga lab in De Deur, five arrested

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Police discovered a hydroponic dagga laboratory valued at more than R1m in De Deur.

Gauteng police arrested five suspects after discovering a hydroponic dagga laboratory valued at more than R1m in De Deur in the Vaal Triangle on Thursday.

They also recovered a .303 rifle and a 9mm Glock pistol during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Gauteng counterfeit intelligence narcotics Gauteng organised crime and West Rand K9 units, the Forensic Science Laboratory, National Cybercrime and private security companies.

TimesLIVE