WATCH | Durban pilgrim’s birthday blessing video days before going missing in Nepal floods

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Terricia Govender, 33, is among a group of pilgrims who went missing during the Nepal-Tibet flash floods on Wednesday. Her mother has asked for prayers for her daughter. Picture:

Last Thursday Durban data analyst Terricia Govender turned 33 and shared a video expressing her joy about being on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Nepal and how blessed she was to have started the day by seeing her spiritual leader Sadhguru “up close and personal”.

A week later Govender, from Isipingo Beach in KwaZulu-Natal, is among at least six South Africans, including a couple from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, reported missing after a flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa in Nepal on Wednesday morning.

More than 1,500 people are missing, including at least 700 foreigners.

Govender was on a trip organised by spiritual group the Isha Foundation with about 80 other devotees from across the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany and France on the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. It is described as an intensive two-week international pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar via Tibet and Nepal.

Three Nepali volunteers were among the group, said the Isha Foundation. The group were at the Gyirong immigration centre at the border after the trip to Mount Kailash when massive landslides and flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

Dramatic footage showed a torrent of water hitting the mountainous region, submerging villages and wiping out bridges, roads and buildings.

In the video, posted on the Isha Foundation’s page, Govender is beaming and holding a plate of food.

“Today is my birthday. I’m so excited and happy that I started off the day seeing Sadhguru. It was such a blessing to be able to see him in person up close and personal. We’ve been on the bus so far on our way to Manasarovar and now we have this amazing lunch that I’m excited to eat, and it just looks delicious. I’m happy to be here with everyone who is going on this journey with me and just so grateful and thankful,” she said.

Communication with the group has been lost.

In Durban, her mother Linda said while the department of international relations and co-operation and the Isha Foundation were in constant contact, it wasn’t the information she needed.

“I just need to know she is well and all is OK. Terricia is a very strong child and I am hoping and praying she and her group are stranded somewhere without communication,” she said.

“I last spoke to her on Tuesday, and she was still bubbling with excitement about being there. She video-called and we spent almost the whole afternoon talking about the things she was doing there and meeting Sadhguru.”

She said the group were due to cross the border and return to Nepal, and her daughter was due to leave on a flight back to South Africa on Thursday night.

It was her daughter’s second pilgrimage on the Isha Sacred Walks, having visited sacred sites in India several years ago, she said.

“She’s a very private person. As her mother, this uncertainty is extremely difficult, and I am asking from the bottom of my heart that you please keep Terricia and everyone affected in your prayers.”

Sadhguru posted an emotional video about 80 people who went missing after the flash floods. He said he appealed for permission to reach Gyirong with a small volunteer team. He said the US embassy was among those working on access.

He said at 9.05am the group’s leader messaged him to say they had arrived at the immigration centre. The disaster happened at 9.14am.

TimesLIVE