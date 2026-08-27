South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused in court

Deputy EMPD chief and four others accused of torturing victim during interrogation

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to appear in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | ‘Apartheid legacy in our brains’: McKenzie slams Safa offering Mosimane less than Broos

2

WATCH | Durban pilgrim’s birthday blessing video days before going missing in Nepal floods

3

‘I do not know Katiso Molefe’: ex-Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya at Madlanga commission

4

Word on the street: these are South Africans’ most searched slang words

5

Matlala blames arrest on meeting with Mkhwanazi

Related Articles