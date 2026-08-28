Cars, caravans and house worth R3.4m frozen in Kathu school theft case

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A Northern Cape school finance clerk accused of stealing about R9m from her employer has had assets worth about R3.4m frozen by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit. Stock image:

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A Northern Cape school finance clerk accused of stealing about R9m from her employer has had assets worth about R3.4m frozen by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The AFU in Kimberley, working with the Hawks’ priority crime specialised inspectorate, secured preservation and restraint orders over a residential property, four vehicles and three caravans allegedly linked to the proceeds of the theft.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the Northern Cape High Court on Thursday granted a restraint order against a residential property in Kathu valued at about R1.8m and belonging to Jessica Kuhn, who is facing fraud and money-laundering charges.

“This follows a preservation order obtained on August 20 over four motor vehicles and three caravans, with a combined value of about R1.6m,” Senokoatsane said.

Senokoatsane said some of the vehicles and caravans were registered in the names of Kuhn’s family members.

Investigators also found that the vehicles were bought for cash from one dealership in Upington over a period of about three weeks.

“The dealership played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement authorities by providing information that contributed significantly to the tracing and identification of the assets,” Senokoatsane said.

Kuhn was employed as a finance clerk at Kathu High School when she allegedly misappropriated about R9m over a period of time.

Investigators identified substantial cash purchases made within a relatively short period, raising questions about the source of the money.

Kuhn has been denied bail and is expected to appear in the Kuruman regional court on Monday.

The orders prevent the assets from being sold, transferred, concealed or otherwise disposed of while the criminal case and any potential forfeiture proceedings are pending.

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