CPUT shutdown drags on as SRC demands answers on financial crisis

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Student leaders at CPUT continue to push for answers as the university works towards resolving the shutdown. Picture:

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Classes remain suspended at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), with no date yet set for the return of students to class as the central student representative council (SRC) pushes for answers to its demand.

The university said its learning and teaching division was working on ways to make up for academic time lost during the ongoing shutdown but that a decision had not yet been made.

“Our learning and teaching division is still workshopping a number of scenarios for making up the lost academic time. This includes scenario planning with our academic staff and finding a solution that works for all,” said the university spokesperson Lauren Kansley.

The latest developments come after CPUT’s SRC said the shutdown would continue until its demands were “meaningfully addressed and met”.

The SRC said its concerns about the university’s “financial crisis, governance and accountability” had been submitted to parliament, the Presidency, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the department of higher education and training (DHET).

It criticised the handling of an emergency CPUT council meeting which was scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the SRC, the meeting was postponed on the morning it was due to take place after it was allegedly decided that it would be irregular to proceed because there were more internal than external members of the council.

The SRC said it had challenged this explanation.

CPUT did not dispute that the meeting was postponed but gave a different explanation for the decision.

“We want to accommodate as many council members as possible to be present in the meeting. This allows for a greater diversity of voices and opinions. A decision to postpone is in the ambit of the council chairperson,” said Kansley.

The council meeting has since been rescheduled to take place physically at the Granger Bay campus on Saturday, according to the SRC.

The SRC also raised concerns about a special Institutional Forum meeting which it said was convened to allow representatives of executive management, council and the SRC to present their respective positions on the crisis.

It said neither executive management nor council representatives attended the meeting, describing this as “deeply disappointing”.

The absence was particularly concerning, it said, because the Institutional Forum is an advisory body to council, and the meeting had specifically been called to facilitate engagement.

The SRC also said the absence contradicted what it described as the university’s continued narrative that student leaders were unwilling to engage.

But the university said management is willing to engage with students.

“Executive management has always maintained that they remain open to meaningful engagement that takes place in a safe and respectful way. This continues to be the case,” said Kansley.

“Any postponements of meetings happen because of logistical reasons and not because of an unwillingness to engage.”

The dispute follows weeks of unrest at CPUT, which began with student concerns over the university’s proposed 2027 financial recovery plan, registration requirements, student debt and residence fees and conditions.

TimesLIVE has reported that the protests later escalated into violence, with university property damaged and the Old Education Building at the Bellville campus set alight. CPUT subsequently suspended academic activities and ordered students to leave its residences.

The SRC has repeatedly said its concerns go beyond the financial recovery plan and include student accommodation, maintenance, access to academic records, governance and the management of university finances.

In its latest statement, the SRC said its demands had not changed.

“Our willingness to engage has never been the issue. However, engagement cannot be used as a mechanism to delay, dilute or avoid addressing issues raised by students,” it said.

“Our demands remain standing.”

The SRC also criticised what it described as a lack of urgency from DHET and parliament, saying some of its correspondence had not been answered.

It said its memorandum of demands submitted to the chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education had not received a substantive response despite a deadline of August 25.

“CPUT students are South African citizens. They are taxpayers’ children. They are young people whose education, safety, accommodation and future are directly affected by the decisions being taken within this institution.”

The SRC has urged students to remain “united, disciplined, calm and resolute” while it continues to pursue its demands through what it describes as lawful channels.

CPUT said discussions about the way forward continue.

TimesLIVE