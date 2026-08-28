Crime drops, but gang violence and attacks on police spark worry

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JUNE 22 2026 Deputy mister of police Shela Boshielo ,L, Minister of defence Angie Motshekga ,R, and Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia during press briefing on June 30th dealine for undocumentade foreigners to leave the country .The media briefing was held in Park town , Johannesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

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South Africa has recorded a drop in several serious crimes, but gang violence, organised crime and attacks on police officers remain a concern, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said on Friday.

Releasing the first-quarter crime statistics for the 2026/27 financial year in Pretoria, Cachalia said murder, carjacking, residential robbery, business robbery and cash-in-transit robbery had all decreased.

We are not yet where we want to be. — acting police minister Firoz Cachalia

But he warned that the figures did not mean the fight against violent crime was over.

“Every murder remains one too many,” Cachalia said.

He said crime was concentrated in a small number of police precincts and the ministry had identified 140 high-crime stations for targeted intervention.

These stations will receive additional operational support, improved oversight and better resource allocation.

Cachalia said the police would also continue their fight against organised crime, extortion, illegal mining and gang violence.

Joint operations with the South African National Defence Force have produced results in some areas, he said.

However, Cachalia warned that those deployments could not solve the problem on their own.

“Sustained deployments hold ground; they do not by themselves transform a precinct,” he said.

He said the focus must also be on building permanent policing capacity in communities so that crime does not return once deployments are withdrawn.

Cachalia also pointed to alcohol as a major driver of violent crime.

Every murder remains one too many. — Firoz Cachalia

He said violence often increased over weekends and at night, particularly around liquor outlets. Many of these outlets were unlicensed and operating without proper regulation, he said.

A large number of murders and serious assaults involved people who had been drinking and who attacked people they knew.

Cachalia said dealing with the problem would require more than arrests, including stronger enforcement of liquor licences and municipal by-laws.

The minister also raised concern over attacks on police officers. He referred to the recent killing of two Anti-Gang Unit members, Constable Tlomatsane and Constable Sibeko, in Reiger Park.

Two young women, Roleen Lessing and Jaydin Margerman, were also killed in the shooting.

Cachalia also paid tribute to the Tactical Response Team’s Capt Zamani Mzayiya, who was shot while investigating the murder of former Knysna mayor and councillor Aubrey Tsengwa.

He described attacks on police officers as attacks on the rule of law and the authority of the state.

The minister plans to strengthen crime intelligence, improve investigations, increase visible policing and use technology to improve police work as part of the SAPS Reset Agenda.

With local government elections approaching, Cachalia said police would also focus on protecting political office bearers and creating a safe environment for voters.

While the latest figures show progress in some areas, Cachalia said there was no room for complacency.

“We are not yet where we want to be,” he said.

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