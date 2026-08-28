EMPD blue lights case lands Mkhwanazi and Cat Matlala in court

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Julius Mkhwanazi, Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala and Chris Steyn at the Germiston magistrate's court on Friday. Picture:

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and Chris Steyn made their first appearance in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the administration of justice.

Matlala also appeared on behalf of three entities; CAT VIP Protection (Pty) Ltd, Medicare 24 (Pty) Ltd and Black AK Trading (Pty) Ltd, which are also implicated in the matter.

“The charges stem from investigations that began in February 2023 after the EMPD received a media enquiry regarding the alleged use of municipal vehicles by CAT VIP Protection, a private security company owned by Matlala,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

Investigations revealed that Mkhwanazi, while acting as deputy chief, allegedly drafted a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the EMPD and CAT VIP Protection without the necessary municipal approval.

The state alleges Mkhwanazi and Steyn subsequently caused several vehicles belonging to CAT VIP Protection to be registered in the Ekurhuleni municipal fleet without proper authorisation, while falsely representing that a valid MOU existed between the parties.

The state further alleges that four of the vehicles were fitted with blue lights and sirens and were registered in the EMPD fleet. When internal and Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigations commenced, the accused allegedly facilitated the deregistration of the vehicles and their re-registration back to CAT VIP Protection.

Mkhwanazi is further alleged to have received payments totalling R70,000 from companies associated with Matlala in connection with the alleged unlawful registration of the vehicles and the issuing of EMPD peace officer appointment cards to Matlala and individuals associated with him, despite the prescribed legal processes not having been followed.

“The court reserved judgment on Mkhwanazi’s bail application, taking into account his pending bail application in a separate case,” Kganyago said.

Matlala elected to postpone his bail application while Steyn was granted bail of R10,000.

Mkhwanazi’s case was postponed to September 14 to allow the court to monitor the outcome of his pending bail hearing in a separate matter. Matlala and Steyn will return to court on October 9 for further investigations.

Mkhwanazi appeared in another case in Germiston on Friday involving corruption and other charges against former Ekurhuleni senior officials, including former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi and others.

That case was postponed to October 9 for the disclosure of the contents of the docket.

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