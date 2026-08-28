South Africa

Family pleads for help finding Ladysmith couple in Nepal

Couple last seen on pilgrimage route near Nepal-Tibet border

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A drone view shows mud covering buildings and properties after devastating floods at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 27 2026. Picture: (Navesh Chitrakar)

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The family of a South African couple missing in Nepal have asked for help locating them after the devastating floods in that country on Wednesday.

Surendranath Maharaj, 74, and his wife Anitha Devi Maharaj, 67, from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal were travelling on the Kailash pilgrimage route near the Nepal-Tibet border, the family said on Thursday.

The family of a Ladysmith couple missing in Nepal has asked for help in finding them. (Supplied)

The family, who have not been able to make contact with the couple since the floods, said Anitha Devi is a diabetic and urgently needs insulin.

“Any information regarding their whereabouts, sightings or assistance with the search will mean the world to us.”

The department of international relations and co-operation said on Thursday it was in contact with the families of six South African tourists who are unaccounted for.

TimesLIVE


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