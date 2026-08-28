Koeberg unit taken offline after turbine trip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cause of the turbine trip at Koeberg nuclear power station is under investigation. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Koeberg nuclear power station’s unit 1 was taken offline early on Thursday after a turbine trip, Eskom said.

The cause of the trip is under investigation.

“All plant monitoring confirmed operating conditions remained stable throughout the event,” Eskom said. “Nuclear safety was never compromised and there was no risk to employees, the public or the environment.”

Eskom said Koeberg’s protection and monitoring systems functioned as designed, ensuring the unit always remained safe.

The removal of unit 1’s capacity from the grid poses no risk to national electricity supply, Eskom said. “The grid remains stable and secure.”

Koeberg’s unit 1 was last taken offline for major maintenance completed in October 2025.

Earlier this month, generation was “temporarily reduced as a precautionary measure due to seawater intake challenges linked to a sardine influx near the station’s cooling water system.”

Eskom said: “During the same period, increased sardine mortality was reported along the southwestern and west coast.

“The matter remains the subject of an ongoing inter-agency investigation led by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

“There is currently no evidence linking these incidents to Koeberg nuclear power station’s operations.”

TimesLIVE