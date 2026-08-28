POLL | Should Morero be forgiven or fired for swearing at a community member?

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is facing criticism for using a swear word in response to a resident who called him “a criminal” during an imbizo in Tshepisong.

In the video clip, which went viral on social media, the mayor repeatedly told the community member: “Don’t call me a criminal.”

“I am not a criminal. Don’t do that again; you are an adult. You are talking sh*t. If you don’t respect others, we also have the capacity to show disrespect.”

Several social media users condemned the mayor’s remarks, citing a lack of professional restraint.

After the public outcry, Morero issued an apology, saying emotions had run high during the exchange.

“I profusely and unconditionally apologise for my utterances made at the meeting. It should not have been done in that fashion. I take full responsibility. Over and above that, I had a word or two with the resident concerned, and the meeting accepted my apology.”

Despite his apology, debate continues about whether the mayor should be forgiven or face formal consequences for his conduct.

TimesLIVE