Possible power shortfalls after 2030 despite current surplus, as Eskom is scheduled to shut down coal plants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of Eskom coal fired power stations need to be decommisioned in the next few years in a move whic the power utility says must be "carefully considered" to avoid power shortfalls which are likely.

Story audio is generated using AI

Eskom may be producing more electricity than South Africa needs, but the power utility has warned that the country could face generation shortfalls after 2030.

With several of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations scheduled for decommissioning between 2027 and 2030, the utility said their closure would have to be carefully considered, raising the possibility that the lifespan of some plants could be extended.

Stations including Camden, Hendrina, Grootvlei and Arnot have already had their operating lives extended, with Eskom spending billions of rand to keep them operational and connected to the national grid.

Eskom is currently operating with a surplus as electricity demand has declined significantly over the years due to rooftop solar panels that have been installed by consumers.

“While the current surplus of power is welcomed as it means no load-shedding, system adequacy assessments indicate a deficiency for the period post-2030,” Eskom told the Sunday Times.

The power utility indicated that the scheduled shutdown of coal-fired power stations would therefore have to be “carefully considered”.

“Consequently, shutting down power stations must be carefully evaluated to ensure the continued security and reliability of electricity supply,” Eskom said.

Energy expert Clyde Mallinson said Eskom appeared to be showing less urgency around the decommissioning of coal-fired stations, which remain the backbone of its generation fleet.

“Eskom is reluctant to shut them [coal-powered stations scheduled to be decommissioned] down. It seems Eskom does not have termination plans currently,” Mallinson said.

He said South Africa should aggressively invest in wind and solar generation to ensure there is sufficient replacement capacity when Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants are eventually decommissioned.

“For whatever reason, there’s no appetite and Eskom is stalling on decommissioning these plants … I am not fingering anyone in particular, but if someone has borrowed a lot of money to buy a coal mine, they would want to prolong the selling of coal,” Mallinson said.

He said it was clear that there were people “with a vested interest” in ensuring Eskom continued buying coal for as long as possible.

For whatever reason, there’s no appetite and Eskom is stalling on decommissioning these plants … I am not fingering anyone in particular, but if someone has borrowed a lot of money to buy a coal mine, they would want to prolong the selling of coal. — Clyde Mallinson, energy expert

Mallinson also pointed out that much of the new renewable generation capacity was being developed by independent power producers rather than Eskom itself.

Eskom’s improved generation performance and reduced electricity demand have helped keep load-shedding at bay. Load-shedding was last implemented on May 15 last year, and the utility has since been consistently able to meet demand.

Eskom said that only 26 hours of load-shedding were implemented between April 1 and August 15 last year, highlighting the improved performance of the national grid. However, the utility stopped short of declaring load-shedding a thing of the past.

“Initially, and the outlook remains positive, Eskom has consistently stated that no power system anywhere in the world can guarantee that load-shedding will never be required again. Unforeseen events, such as multiple simultaneous unit failures or significant external disruptions, can affect system operations,” Eskom said.

The utility said the “sustained improvement in generation performance, reduction in unplanned outages and strengthening reserve margins provide strong evidence that South Africa’s electricity supply situation is considerably more stable than in previous years”.

During the highest-demand days in recent weeks, Eskom was once again able to meet demand and maintain system stability without implementing load-shedding.

“The system continued to benefit from improved generation performance and reduced levels of unplanned outages,” Eskom said.

Eskom said that on August 12, when peak total load was recorded, residual load stood at 28,049MW while available generation capacity was approximately 30,131MW, providing an operating margin of 2,082MW.

Compared with the previous two winters, Eskom entered the 2025 winter period with materially improved plant performance, higher energy availability and substantially reduced reliance on emergency generation resources.

“The utility has consequently been able to meet winter demand for more than 97% of the period,” Eskom said.

Eskom now seeks new customers to absorb some of its excess electricity, with the surplus placing pressure on the utility’s finances.

“Eskom is focused on growing new customer uptake, particularly within data centres, and is looking at increasing sales,” Eskom said.

The utility is closely monitoring developments in both the global and local data centre industries, including the anticipated increase in electricity demand driven by advances in artificial intelligence.

“Eskom has a healthy pipeline of projects in the data centre sector, and this is integrated into Eskom’s long-term system planning to ensure that the national grid remains reliable, flexible and well positioned to support future economic growth,” Eskom said.

Eskom added that it was working closely with key stakeholders on national energy planning to prepare for future electricity demand, including the expected growth of data centres.