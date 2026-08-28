Rivers of pain in Nairobi and Johannesburg: how bad are they, and what’s (really) being done?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Washed up juala (plastic bag football) on the banks of the Ngong River. Incidentally, jualas are a relatively rare sight in Kenya since the banning of plastic bags in 2017, after fierce resistance from industry.

On a recent trip to Nairobi I spent time in Mukuru, a slum divided by the Ngong River, which flows into the Nairobi River.

My first thought on walking in the community was this: I’m in Alexandra, Johannesburg, not Mukuru, and this isn’t the Ngong river, it’s the Jukskei.

I have walked the banks of the Jukskei River for the past 15 years. I have worked in and lived in Alexandra (Alex for short). The similarities with Mukuru are uncanny.

Both are split by rivers, and their low-lying communities are incredibly flood-prone, not least because the riverbanks have been deformed by years of rubble dumping.

Both are hemmed in by industry and highways at their highest points, compressing rapidly growing populations.

They have the same sonic profile (blaring music, shouting, angle grinding, hooting), and the same faecal fug pervades the air, courtesy of terrible drainage in combination with inadequate sanitation.

Alexandra street scene. (Sean Christie)

What might a comparison between these two riverine communities reveal, I wondered? Are their water-related problems really comparable? What about the impacts of those problems on residents’ health and wellbeing? What is being done about it? Are there lessons to be exchanged?

After a few weeks’ digging, here’s what I learned.

Problem I: Life-ending, mind-injuring flash floods

Mukuru resident outside his home following the 2024 floods, which displaced more than a quarter of a million people across the country. (Sean Christie)

For short rivers, the Ngong and the Jukskei both have a remarkable tendency to break their banks and flood surrounding areas, a phenomenon that has intensified in recent years.

The main problem, most experts I have talked with agree, is rapid stormwater runoff upstream, where buildings and roads have replaced soil and plants, resulting in flash floods. This, combined with the encroachment of both formal and informal settlements to the very edge of the riverbanks, has spelled disaster.

The community of Setswetla in Alexandra hugs the west bank of the Jukskei River. (Blane Venter)

Mukuru experienced its worst floods in 2024, after heavy rains fell over much of Kenya, killing about 300 people and driving 40,000 Nairobians living in slums from their homes.

One of those who lost everything was Faith “Aties” Atieno, who has lived in Mukuru since 1997.

“It came when we were sleeping, and we had to stay and watch everything we have worked for being destroyed,” she says.

Atieno has since moved, but her new home flooded last year, and again in March this year. In May, floodwater still surrounded parts of her neighbourhood in low-lying Mukuru.

Thousands of kilometres to the south, large parts of Alex flooded in March, too. Fortunately, no lives were lost, as happened in December 2022 when floodwaters barrelling down the course of the Jukskei swept worshipers off the banks, drowning 15 of them.

Church service on the banks of the Jukskei River. (Blane Venter)

Zikhona Renqe lost her mother and two young daughters that day.

“I didn’t sleep for months after. And I cannot escape the river, because I live in Setswetla [a settlement in Alex on the west bank of the Jukskei]. It is like living next to an evil spirit,” Renqe told me at the time.

Alongside physical harms and material losses, a growing body of evidence shows that the psychological impact of flooding can be considerable.

Koketso Mpshane, now the assistant director of education, training and research at South Africa’s National Disaster Management Centre, surveyed flood-affected residents in Setswetla and concluded that recurring floods have cascading impacts, beginning with “immediate, tangible disruptions (displacement, loss of property, environmental damage) and extend to long-term, less visible outcomes, including economic instability, social strain and detrimental mental health effects such as PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)”, which is a long-lasting mental distress caused by an extremely stressful or terrifying event.

People in her study group who tested positive for PTSD were also “significantly more likely to direct sadness and rage towards family and community members, causing psychological disturbance to others”.

In Mukuru, preliminary findings of a study conducted in 2025 by the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) among more than 500 residents living in flood zones suggest that 44% showed signs of PTSD, such as nightmares and outbursts of anger and irritability, with the percentage rising to 51% among those who had experienced five or more floods.

These rates are substantially higher than those found in comparable studies, says APHRC research officer Henry Owoko, who puts it down to the fact that flood impacts in slums are inescapable.

“Most of those who lose their homes cannot afford to move to safer areas, or even to rebuild where they are, so they experience flooding again and again. Others keep their homes only for them to be demolished by the government, or consumed in the fires that regularly sweep through Nairobi’s slums. There is a hopelessness that accompanies unchangeable circumstances,” he says.

Problem II: Water so polluted, it kills cannabis

Rastafarian Klaas Mhlongo won’t use Jukskei water on his garden. (Sean Christie)

Some years ago Klaas Mhlongo, a long-time Alex resident and Rastafarian, complained to me about the quality of Jukskei water.

“It’s so bad, it even kills cannabis, which is a hardy weed!” he said.

In Mukuru, I am chaperoned by a community elder called Francis Mukiri Muthoni, who said he used to catch fish in the Ngong as a child in the 1990s.

“By the early 2000s, they were all gone,” he says.

In 2020, researchers tested sediment samples from the Mukuru section of the Ngong and found traces of DDT, an infamous pesticide that has been banned for agricultural use in Kenya since 1985.

But the main problem in both the Ngong and the Jukskei, according to multiple studies, is raw sewage entering the water course, raising levels of the bacterium E. coli (which can cause vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea, and can also be life-threatening, particularly for the very young and old) above national and World Health Organization standards for domestic use.

An ibis on the banks of the litter-strewn Ngong River. (Sean Christie)

It poses major risks to river users.

For example, religious groups using the Jukskei to perform baptisms (a regular practice on Johannesburg’s rivers) are exposed to both salmonella and shigella bacteria, which can cause severe diarrhoea. In a study published in 2025, researchers predicted that an adult or a child ingesting water while swimming in the Jukskei as it passes through Alex had a roughly 50% to 60% chance of being infected with salmonella or shigella.

Then there are plastics.

For his doctoral thesis Kyle van Heyde placed litter traps at different points along the course of the Jukskei, and at one site netted an average of 216,226 plastic items daily.

Plastics carry bacteria, and they also have a tendency to form blockages in the river course, increasing the risk of flooding.

Both the Jukskei, pictured here, and the Ngong are choked with plastics. (Blane Venter)

If river pollution were a competition, the Jukskei would probably beat the Ngong hands down, and mostly due to a fundamental difference in directionality. Where the Ngong rises in the Motoine swamps south of Nairobi, and runs into the city, the Jukskei rises under central Johannesburg, and runs out. At source, the Ngong is fairly clean, whereas the Jukskei is already toxic at the point where it first emerges above ground.

Problem III: Where illegal dumping and shitty drainage meet

To prevent flooding and enable the building of more houses, vast volumes of rubble have been dumped on the west bank of the Jukskei in Alexandra, altering the course of the river and greatly raising the risk of flooding on the east bank. (Sean Christie)

Blocked drains alongside highways and factories on the upper slopes of both Mukuru and Alex send stormwater gushing downwards through the streets. The tide of runoff collects raw sewage from pit latrines and broken sewers as it goes, and pools in low-lying areas alongside riverbanks.

In both communities, the problem is greatly exacerbated by years of construction rubble dumping along riverbanks, which prevents stormwater from reaching the river.

Imagine Zikhona Renqe’s shock (yes, the same woman whose family was devastated by the 2022 Jukskei flash flood) when she awoke one night in January 2025 to find her home flooded with sewage, the result of a burst sewer line in Setswetla, combined with stormwater runoff.

In Mombasa, a low-lying Mukuru community, resident Susan Kambura, after being flooded out of her home countless times, has a drill: “First you sweep out faeces, then you wait for the water to subside, and then you come with soap and water.”

The combination of poor drainage and inadequate sanitation produces environments that are permanently contaminated.

Researcher Fundiswa Viwe Gwija looked at the medical records of 472 children under five living in Setswetla for her thesis at the University of Johannesburg, and noted high rates of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)-related diseases, including diarrhoea, intestinal worm infection and eye infection, with children aged 24 to 36 months far more likely to suffer from diarrhoea.

According to Muthoni, Mukuru yields cholera cases every year — 140 suspected cases in 2017 alone.

“It is very dangerous, because we are very overpopulated, and there is nowhere to go, you have to stay where you are, with the water you have,” he says.

The response: scattershot, ineffectual but improving

In the archives of Johannesburg, complaints about the state of local rivers can be found as far back as the late 1800s, in Nairobi from the early 1900s.

It is only in the past 20 to 30 years, however, that concerned residents in both cities have regularly raised the alarm over rotten river water, litter infestations and flash floods, a response that has been amplified by growing awareness of the dangers posed by climate change to cities, especially their vulnerable communities.

Associations and non-profit organisations have sprung up to hold the relevant authorities to account, and undertake some of the remediation work, but given the interwovenness of river problems with civic functions (like wastewater and stormwater management), the key to cleaner, safer urban rivers has always been in the hands of government, and government, in both contexts, has mostly failed to demonstrate effective leadership.

This is particularly true of Johannesburg, where river systems are managed primarily by the municipality. Over the years, several promising initiatives have been launched by dedicated and concerned city officials, only to become blocked higher up the authority chain.

Recent history is not without bright spots, however. In 2024, a home-grown river remediation organisation called Alexandra Water Warriors was chosen as a local partner to the international Scaling Urban Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation in sub-Saharan Africa initiative. One of its more striking and social media-friendly initiatives has been the Litter Trap and Art Project, which saw the creation, for purposes of public education, of litter traps crafted from salvaged waste, as well as murals and sculptures made from river debris.

Handwoven litter trap in the Jukskei River. (Jenna Echakowitz)

Nairobi’s rivers, in comparison, have received decidedly more attention from Kenya’s authorities.

The first notable intervention was the Nairobi River Basin Programme, launched in 1999 by the national government in partnership with the United Nations, which led to a better scientific understanding of the rivers but ultimately failed to arrest their decline, for reasons that included rapid urban sprawl, poor coordination, corruption and dwindling donor funds.

In 2022, President William Ruto announced the establishment of the multi-agency Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC), which today coordinates an impressive number of projects in the river basins of Kenya’s capital, including the dredging of rivers, riverbank stabilisation interventions and the development of new stormwater management works and new sewer systems.

The NRC has been able to do things that have long been inconceivable in many comparable contexts, including Johannesburg. After the devastating 2024 floods, for example, a 30-metre-wide “riparian buffer” was cleared on either bank of the Ngong, Mathare and Nairobi Rivers, a measure its advisers deemed essential for flood mitigation.

After each family was paid 10,000 Kenyan shillings (about R1,400 at the time) to help them resettle, tens of thousands of homes were bulldozed (which, it must be noted, residents and human rights groups both slammed as grossly inadequate).

I visited the Mukuru buffer zone with Muthoni, who pointed out where residents had previously built houses in the river itself. He believes the buffer, which is maintained by the threat of harsh fines, will save lives, but that large numbers of residents will still be affected by flooding.

“In fact, the main source of flooding here isn’t the river, it is runoff from the industrial area above us. It flows through the community and builds up behind the riverbank, which has been raised by decades of dumping,” he explains, providing a brilliant example of why urban rivers can be so difficult to manage, in contexts where unplanned settlements have spread right to the riverbanks.

The recently cleared ‘riparian buffer’ alongside the Ngong is deemed an essential flooding mitigation intervention by Kenyan authorities. It displaced tens of thousands of families, however, most of whom remain living in flood prone parts of Nairobi. (Sean Christie)

The future

In 1945, when Nairobi was in the grip of a water crisis, it was a Johannesburg-based water specialist named Francis Kanthack who advised the Nairobi municipality on how to augment their water supply.

Today, when it comes to urban rivers, it is Nairobi’s water authorities who are better placed to advise their Johannesburg counterparts (as an approach the NRC, whatever its shortcomings, is years ahead of anything that is moving in South Africa currently).

Rivers in both cities will, however, continue to flash for years to come, exacerbated by climate change, drainage and sanitation, the Ngong and Jukskei are likely to become more polluted, not less.

That’s not a cynical take, it is simply the trajectory of these problems.

In the short term, what can be done (that isn’t being done), to reduce the risk of death and illness in flood-prone communities?

Early flood warning systems could prevent some of the flood-related trauma from occurring in the first place, and in many Kenyan communities these systems have been established, but as Mukuru-based Atieno tells me, “Most residents, after receiving those messages, have nowhere to go. The churches don’t open their doors when it floods, because these days they have musical instruments and other valuables inside. There is also crime to consider. If you leave your home, there will be nothing left when you return. The best we can do is send the children to stay with friends or relatives, and stay with the house through the floods.”

For early flood forecasts to be meaningful, people need to be able to take action, and if the aim of disaster response is to truly limit injury and death, psychological wounds need to be treated along with the physical ones.

So many of the problems riverine communities face are intractable — some may even be insuperable — but these relatively simple things are achievable today.

This story is the latest in a series of articles about the impact of climate change on mental health. Read the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Also view our Health Beat TV programme on the mental health impact of floods in KwaZulu-Natal. Bhekisisa is a collaborator on a Wellcome Trust-funded project, which the Africa Health Research Institute at the University of KwaZulu-Natal is leading. Bhekisisa, however, operates editorially independent of the project.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.