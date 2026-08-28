Usindiso building set for private bidder three years after fatal fire

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The Usindiso building in June 2026. A fire in the building killed 76 people in August 2023. File picture:

Three years after a catastrophic fire that claimed 76 lives and injured dozens of people at the Usindiso building on 80 Albert Street, the City of Johannesburg has announced plans to put the historic building up for private tender by the end of September.

The disaster struck on August 31 2023, when a fire swept through the overcrowded, five-storey municipal-owned building.

After the incident, the damaged structure faced illegal occupations by homeless people. However, the city took measures to secure the property against unauthorised access and reinvasion.

Lower floors have been sealed with concrete, and physical entry is prohibited, as the site is deemed unsafe for human occupation and entry.

To maintain order, Johannesburg metro police officers regularly patrol the surrounding streets, while a dedicated guard shack has been constructed directly outside the perimeter with a guard stationed 24/7.

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) is currently overseeing these measures while awaiting the outcome of a land use application to alienate the property through a long-term development lease.

Lower floors of the Usindiso building have been sealed with concrete to avoid reinvasion. Picture: (Innocentia Nkadimeng)

For surrounding community members, the physical lockdown of the site has brought a safer environment compared with the high crime rates that plagued the area before August 2023.

SM Langa, a queue marshal who has worked on the street since 2014, recalled how dangerous the area used to be for commuters, noting that people feared carrying their phones or purses on the streets. While mourning the tragic loss of life, he said local crime has dropped significantly.

“It’s safe now,” Langa said. “People are no longer getting mugged. Crime is almost non-existent compared with the time before the fire.”

Across the street at Marshall Yards, building manager Collen Sibiya witnessed the horror unfolding firsthand. Three years later, the psychological scars remain fresh. He recalled watching trapped occupants jump from upper-story windows to escape the flames.

“People died in front of us,” Sibiya said. “That trauma stayed with many people, including me and my children. Some of those who died were our friends. It became deeply personal. We still miss them.”

Sibiya, who agreed that the area is safer today, said grieving families still periodically visit the secured perimeter searching for answers or closure regarding missing loved ones.

Despite the extent of the fire damage and visible structural deterioration, the JPC said the building will not be demolished.

“A comprehensive structural assessment was undertaken by an independent structural engineer, who confirmed that, notwithstanding the fire damage, the condition of the building does not warrant demolition,” said Lucky Sindane, senior manager of marketing and communications at the JPC.

Sindane said the Johannesburg city council has authorised the JPC to lease the property to a private developer under a mandate that combines commercial space with social delivery.

The ground level will be reserved for retail and commercial operations, while upper floors will be converted into residential space.

“In line with the city’s objective of promoting inclusive and affordable housing, 30% of the residential units will be designated as affordable housing,” Sindane said.

Given the history of the site, the successful bidder will have to work with heritage authorities to construct an on-site memorial for those who lost their lives in the fire.

“JPC is mindful of the historical significance of the property, particularly the lives lost at the building,” he added.

“Accordingly, one of the tender conditions will require the successful bidder, through its appointed heritage specialist, to engage the relevant heritage authority and make the necessary submission to the Provincial Heritage Resources Authority of Gauteng for the appropriate commemoration of the lives lost at the property.

“This commemoration will form part of the heritage considerations applicable to the development of the property.”

.I am pleading with the city to intervene and help the people still living in Denver, because people are dying there — Zanele Mbatha, former resident

The building initially served as a pass law office controlling the movement of black residents into Johannesburg during the apartheid era. It got its widely used name from the Usindiso Women’s Shelter, which housed abused women and their children. It was hijacked in about 2018 after the cash-strapped NPO’s lease expired. Rooms were subdivided, and a shanty town was erected inside.

The city said it will not spend public funds on the reconstruction. Instead the selected developer will be required to carry 100% of the costs — and the city will only issue a lease, not ownership.

A construction timeline will only be finalised once a developer is appointed and all relevant legal, land use, and heritage clearances are secured.

“The city will not be responsible for funding the rehabilitation and redevelopment,” Sindane said. Thereafter, “At the expiry of the long-term lease, the property, together with the improvements effected by the developer, will revert to the city at no cost to the city.”

While administrative plans move forward for the physical structure, displaced survivors continue to face harsh realities. After the disaster, many victims were placed in temporary structures, such as the Denver informal settlement, while others scattered around Johannesburg.

Zanele Mbatha, who survived the fire with her sister and their young children, recalled the night of the blaze.

“It was late at night, and we were woken up by people screaming,” Mbatha said. “We were terrified because we had young children with us. We left all our belongings behind just to escape.”

A guard house has been built to safeguard the Usindiso building and surrounding areas. Picture: (Innocentia Nkadimeng)

Though she has since moved away from the emergency housing provided by the municipality, the trauma remains. Mbatha said she felt forced to abandon the temporary shelter in Denver due to escalating violence.

“We would hear gunshots and see bullets coming straight through the walls of the structure,” Mbatha said. “I am pleading with the city to intervene and help the people still living in Denver, because people are dying there.”

A security guard posted outside 80 Albert Street, who did not want to be named, raised concerns about the spiritual implications of redeveloping a site where so many died.

“People died here, and for many, their spirits were never traditionally cleansed or collected,” the guard said. “There were foreigners who died inside whose families still don’t know what happened to them. People are worried the building is haunted. When it opens to new tenants, you might start hearing stories about people seeing the ghosts of those who died.”

He noted that his security team was recently deployed by the city to secure the site, though they have not been informed how long their deployment will last.

The city has reaffirmed its intent to safeguard the building.

“The city remains committed to ensuring that the property is dealt with lawfully, responsibly, and in a manner that supports public safety and the longer-term regeneration of the inner city.”

TimesLIVE