South Africa

RECORDED | Julius Mkhwanazi, Imogen Mashazi, co-accused back in court

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TimesLIVE

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi, former city manager Imogen Mashazi, expelled head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and legal head Kemi Behari are back in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE


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