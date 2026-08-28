WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana in court for pre-trial hearing

The pre-trial hearing in the prison escape matter of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is under way in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The pre-trial hearing in the prison escape matter of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is under way in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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