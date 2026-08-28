South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana in court for pre-trial hearing

High-profile accused face judge over daring jail break

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The pre-trial hearing in the prison escape matter of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is under way in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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