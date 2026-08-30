NSFAS pays R222m to six universities as Funza Lushaka students await allowances

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The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has paid more than R222m to six universities for the Funza Lushaka bursary programme amid concerns about delayed student allowances.

The NSFAS confirmed payments were made to the Central University of Technology, North West University, University of Fort Hare, University of Limpopo, University of Pretoria, and University of South Africa.

The payment, confirmed during a meeting in Cape Town between deputy higher education minister Yusuf Cassim, senior NSFAS officials, and the Funza Lushaka programme team, will benefit 2,927 students.

The NSFAS said the universities are now responsible for processing the money and paying the respective allowances to students.

Cassim urged the NSFAS to obtain confirmation from the institutions about when beneficiaries would receive their money.

“These payments must now reach students without delay so they can focus on their studies and not have to worry about outstanding allowances that have been pending for months,” Cassim said.

His intervention follows numerous complaints from Funza Lushaka beneficiaries who approached his helpdesk over delayed allowance payments.

Funza Lushaka is a multiyear bursary programme funded by the department of basic education to support students pursuing teaching qualifications at participating universities. The NSFAS acts as the disbursement agency, transferring funds to institutions.

For the 2026 academic year, 23 universities have been allocated R1.3bn for the programme. The funding covers tuition, accommodation, meals, learning materials and living allowances.

However, the latest payment does not mean all outstanding claims have been resolved.

The NSFAS told Cassim that a significant number of institutional claims are still outstanding. The scheme said payment processing takes about four weeks because claims have to undergo verification checks.

More than R500m in Funza Lushaka funds are unclaimed, with institutions required to submit outstanding claims by September 13 if they are to be paid in October.

Cassim directed the NSFAS and the university education branch to identify institutions that have not submitted claims and follow up with them.

The NSFAS has also proposed a joint workshop with relevant stakeholders in November to address problems in the claims and payment process.

The workshop is expected to focus on reducing manual processes through automation, improving communication with students and better aligning claims and payment timelines before the 2027 academic year.

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