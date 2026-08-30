Tembisa Hospital corruption suspect arrested at OR Tambo

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Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the R635m Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation. File picture

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged R635m corruption scandal involving procurement at Tembisa Hospital.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspect was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday after returning to South Africa from overseas. He is alleged to have been part of a broader investigation into multimillion-rand tender fraud in the hospital’s procurement process.

The investigation centres on allegations of fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering, contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and money laundering.

According to Mogale, some hospital officials allegedly colluded with service providers to manipulate the request for quotations system for transactions below the R500,000 threshold. The alleged scheme was used to avoid the formal tender process.

The latest arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team to hold those implicated in the Tembisa Hospital procurement saga accountable.

The suspect is expected to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE