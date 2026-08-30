Two die in separate Joburg shack fires

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Two men died in separate shack fires in Pineville and Braamfischer. Picture:

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Two men died in separate shack fires in Johannesburg on Sunday, according to the City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS).

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters responded to a shack fire in Pineville Zone 9 in which a 34-year-old man died.

In a separate incident in Braamfischer Phase 3, an adult man believed to be in his late 30s died.

Mulaudzi said no further casualties were reported in the two incidents, while the causes of the fires remained under investigation.

The deaths have again highlighted the dangers of unattended heating and cooking devices in informal settlements, where shack fires can spread quickly and leave little time for residents to escape.

Mulaudzi urged residents to take care when using heating and cooking appliances and to ensure they are not left unattended.

“The City of Johannesburg emergency management services public education unit will continue to intensify community outreach programmes to empower residents with the necessary skills and information to deal with emergencies in their respective communities,” he said.

Residents can contact the EMS Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

TimesLIVE