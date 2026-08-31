Limpopo man found guilty of animal cruelty after TikTok video went viral

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A Limpopo man who was caught on camera “slapping donkeys for entertainment” has been found guilty of animal cruelty at Bochum magistrate’s court.

The video of the incident was shared on TikTok almost four years ago and went viral.

According to the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) Nano Masalesa, known online as “Skeem Noa”, was convicted of animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act, after the video of him slapping the donkeys was shared on the social media platform.

“The court postponed sentencing for three years in terms of section 297 of the Criminal Procedure Act, on condition that he pays R5,000 to the Polokwane SPCA towards the care of the donkeys,” the NSPCA said.

The organisation said the matter dates back to September 2022, when the NSPCA was alerted to the footage. In the video, Masalesa runs alongside a cart pulled by four donkeys and driven by a young boy. Masalesa then stops, shouts, and slaps the donkeys across the face. The donkeys react in fear and pull away from him.

The NSPCA said they later identified the location as Mohodi, near Bochum in Limpopo.

“On October 4 2022, acting on a warrant granted by the Bochum magistrate’s court, NSPCA inspectors visited the property.

“Masalesa was in Pretoria at the time. Inspectors then went to the donkeys’ owner, an uncle of Masalesa, where they found 11 donkeys enclosed, with no drinking water available. The owner surrendered the four donkeys from the video and a foal still suckling from its mother into the care of the NSPCA and was issued a written warning.”

The donkeys were taken to Polokwane SPCA, where they received treatment for internal and external parasites, before being put up for adoption.

The NSPCA later laid charges against Masalesa after an investigation. A warrant for his arrest was issued and circulated and the matter ultimately proceeded before the Bochum magistrate’s court, resulting in his conviction.

“If Masalesa meets the condition as provided by the Court by 19 September 2029, he will be cautioned and the conviction will remain on his record. If he does not, the court can impose a fine or imprisonment.

“The NSPCA remains committed to investigating animal cruelty, including cruelty depicted or distributed through social media, and to placing properly investigated matters before the relevant authorities for prosecution.

“If you are made aware of crimes against animals, please report them to your local SPCA or email nspca@nspca.co.za”

Sowetan