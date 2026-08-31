Police kill alleged illegal mining kingpin in Carletonville

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Officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) have fatally shot an alleged illegal mining suspect in Carletonville, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was traced to a residence on Sunday.

“On arrival, police announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers.

“The suspect responded by pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at the officers. The members were compelled to respond with force, resulting in the suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.”

The rifle and 125 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were seized at the scene.

Mathe said: ”The deceased suspect was known to police as one of the dangerous illegal mining kingpins operating in the Carletonville area. He is believed to have played a central role in ongoing conflict between two rival illegal mining groups in the area."

TimesLIVE