South Africa

Police kill alleged illegal mining kingpin in Carletonville

Deceased was suspected leader in illegal mining turf war

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

An AK-47 assault rifle and four pistols were seized from the robbery suspects. Stock photo.
Police seized an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition. Picture: (123RF/snak)

Story audio is generated using AI

Officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) have fatally shot an alleged illegal mining suspect in Carletonville, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was traced to a residence on Sunday.

“On arrival, police announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers.

“The suspect responded by pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at the officers. The members were compelled to respond with force, resulting in the suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.”

The rifle and 125 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were seized at the scene.

Mathe said: ”The deceased suspect was known to police as one of the dangerous illegal mining kingpins operating in the Carletonville area. He is believed to have played a central role in ongoing conflict between two rival illegal mining groups in the area."

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BLAST FROM THE PAST | Cloete on cloud nine after leaping to high jump gold

2

PSC recommends Tolashe’s ‘unethical’ conduct be referred to public protector

3

Law firm takes MK Party to court over R12.5m bill

4

Cosatu caught between ANC and SACP

5

MAKHUDU SEFARA | We can’t allow the spectre of violence to undermine South Africa’s democratic freedoms

Related Articles