Severe weather to hit SA as cut-off low brings rain, storms and possible snow

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A cut-off low-pressure system is expected to develop on Thursday over the western interior, resulting in a significant change in weather conditions across several provinces. Stock photo:

South Africa is set for a significant change in weather conditions this week, with a cut-off low-pressure system expected to bring cold, wet and windy conditions to large parts of the country from Thursday.

Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected to hit parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Thursday into Friday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), very cold conditions are possible over the high-lying areas, where maximum temperatures may remain below 10°C in places.

Rainfall over parts of the Western Cape may become disruptive and could lead to localised flooding, particularly over the southeastern parts of the province.

Saws issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements, and a major disruption of traffic flow in the Overberg and Garden Route districts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Another yellow level 4 warning has been issued for damaging wind — leading to damage to temporary structures, damage to settlement, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as affecting transport routes and travel services — in the Northern Cape’s Namakwa district and parts of the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Little Karoo municipality in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The exact location and intensity of severe thunderstorms will depend on the evolution of the atmospheric system, and the public is encouraged to remain updated with the latest forecasts and warnings — Saws

The weather service said as the cut-off low propagates eastwards during the course of the weekend, it is expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, as well as windy conditions over parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the eastern parts of the North West.

These conditions are expected to persist from Friday into Sunday, with the potential for further impacts as the system progresses across the country.

Saws said there is a signal for severe thunderstorms to develop over parts of the Free State, North West and Gauteng from Friday afternoon into Saturday evening.

The risk of severe thunderstorms is then expected to shift further eastwards, affecting parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday morning, with the possibility of extending into the southern parts of Limpopo.

Where severe thunderstorms occur, the weather service has warned that they may be accompanied by heavy downpours, which could result in:

localised flooding;

strong and potentially damaging winds;

excessive lightning; and

the possibility of hail.

“The exact location and intensity of severe thunderstorms will depend on the evolution of the atmospheric system, and the public is encouraged to remain updated with the latest forecasts and warnings,” said Saws.

The weather service has warned that there is also a possibility of snowfall over the Drakensberg Mountains of the Eastern Cape on Friday morning, extending into the high-lying areas of Lesotho.

As South Africa enters meteorological spring, Saws has reminded the public that this period marks an important transition in the country’s seasonal weather patterns.

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