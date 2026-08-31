UP financially supported 58% of Spring graduates

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UP’s Degrees Delivered campaign aims to help graduates held back by historical student debt access the qualifications they have earned. Picture:

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As the University of Pretoria (UP) begins its Spring student graduation ceremonies, it says 58% of the 2,154 students graduating this week received some form of financial support from the institution.

The ceremonies will run from Monday to Friday, with 173 PhDs among the qualifications being conferred across UP’s nine faculties and the Gordon Institute of Business Science. The latest figures come weeks after UP launched its Degree Delivered campaign, a three-year fundraising drive aimed at helping graduates who have completed their studies but remain unable to access their certificates because of historical student debt.

TimesLIVE reported in July that the campaign aims to raise R50m between 2026 and 2028 to help qualifying graduates settle historical debt and receive the degrees they have earned. The campaign is also aimed at helping graduates access jobs, professional registration and further study.

UP said it has raised R11m through the campaign. A first group of 101 graduates has also been identified as being in the moderate debt band, owing between R20,000 and R50,000. Most of those graduates are from the faculty of education.

“This is truly an exciting time for us,” said UP vice-chancellor and principal Prof Francis Petersen.

“A few weeks ago, we were overwhelmed by the positive response from young people and the media across South Africa to our Degrees Delivered campaign. We have already raised R11 m, and a first cohort of 101 graduates has been identified within the moderate debt band.”

The latest support figures are an increase from the 48.4% recorded during UP’s autumn graduation season earlier this year, when 6,405 of 13,221 graduates received financial support.

The university said its assistance goes beyond tuition fees, books and accommodation. Students can also receive nutrition assistance, psychosocial services, academic support and other interventions aimed at helping them remain at university and complete their studies.

The Degrees Delivered campaign has drawn support from UP alumni, staff and members of the public. Earlier this year, a group of UP staff, alumni and a current student ran the Comrades Marathon to raise money for the campaign. The initiative raised more than R125,000 from more than 350 donations.

The campaign also received support from UP alumni through a fundraising wine-tasting event in August, which raised R220,000 through ticket sales, donations and an auction.

Petersen said the campaign was not intended to suggest students could simply avoid paying their fees.

“When we launched the campaign, we were mindful of concerns that it could create the impression that paying fees is optional at UP. This is not the case. Our students are expected to honour their financial obligations to the university,” he said.

“What the campaign reflects is our belief in the power of collective generosity and the role our community can play in supporting students who are facing financial challenges.”

He said the support included contributions from donors and UP staff, some of whom contribute every month through payroll deductions.

“As a university community, we understand we all have a responsibility to support one another and help our students succeed.”

TimesLIVE