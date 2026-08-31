WATCH | Boy pinned down for forced circumcision by older schoolmates

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The 11-year-old boy was circumcised inside Sinqobile Primary School premises by his fellow learners in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

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A Tshwane schoolboy is in pain after he was allegedly circumcised by force by four older pupils in the school toilets.

Gauteng police have opened a case of assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm following the ordeal suffered by the Grade 5 at Sinqobile Primary in Soshanguve.

The 11-year-old said his attackers threatened to beat him up if he told anyone about the illegal circumcision.

According to the boy’s mother, she only became aware of the incident a few days later when she saw her son walking in a strange way. She said her son told her it was a new fashionable way of walking.

A schoolboy at Sinqobile Primary school in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, was allegedly circumcised by force by four older pupils in school toilets. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

However, the mother learnt the shocking truth when he struggled to get up one morning for school.

“When I asked what the issue was, he would not say but showed me a swollen private part.

“It was then that I rushed him to a doctor. That is where we learned he had been circumcised at school by Grade 7 pupils.”

He said the boys threatened to beat him up if he dared to tell anyone. — Mother

The mother learnt details of what happened to her son during a consultation with the doctor. The boy revealed that other boys pinned him to the ground in the school toilets during break, and tied a red ribbon around his penis before cutting off his foreskin.

“He said the boys threatened to beat him up if he dared to tell anyone,” the mother said.

“This [circumcision] is not part of our culture. The doctor said he did not see anything wrong [with the penis] except the swelling.”

The mother said the doctor also revealed that the procedure was done in the fashion of koma (initiation) schools, as there were no stitches after the foreskin was cut.

However, an expert medical opinion will only be given once the swelling has gone down.

The mother has since opened a criminal case and kept the son away from school. The boy only went to school last week Wednesday and Thursday with the police to point out his attackers in identity parades.

She said she is not happy with how the matter has been handled and questioned how a dangerous object was brought into the school.

“I think the school and department should have done more to protect my child; even now no one checks on him or brings him schoolwork in two weeks he hasn’t been at school.

“How does a child come into school with sharp objects and do this undetected? I am not even comfortable with the idea of him going back to the school, but it’s only a matter of few months before the end of the [school] year.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed they are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The docket has since been transferred to the Ga-Rankuwa Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Gauteng department of education said it is aware of the incident after it was brought to their attention on August 21.

“Accordingly, the matter is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities, including the South African Police Service,” said Onwabile Lubhelwana, spokesperson for the department.

“The outcome of the investigation will determine action to be taken.”

Lubhelwana also said the school has a supervision roster in place, which is implemented by the teaching staff and patrollers who monitor various areas of the school premises.

“At this stage, the school has not reported any similar complaints or incidents. We always urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools, and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment.”

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities has condemned the incident.

George Henry Mahlangu, deputy principal, said they are perplexed by what happened.

“This (school) is a place where a child should have been safe,” said Mahlangu.