WATCH | Matlala trial court tells Teffo to prove he’s in ‘good standing’

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Controversial former advocate Malesela Teffo made an appearance in the Matlala trial at the Johannesburg high court. Picture:

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The court has ordered disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo to produce documentation from the Gauteng Legal Practice Council that proves he has been readmitted and can stand in court as a legal practitioner.

This comes after legal counsel for the accused, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, raised concerns about Teffo’s standing in court, considering that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) released a statement in July confirming that he remains disbarred despite his criminal acquittal.

An unexpected turn of events unfolded at the high court on Monday during the ongoing trial-within-a-trial involving alleged underworld boss Matlala and four co-accused.

The counsel said allowing Teffo to address the court was a waste of time for their clients, as there were more pressing matters before the court.

Teffo appeared in court and sought to bring an application through the Malesela Teffo Probation Foundation.

He told judge Cassim Moosa that the application sought to address what he believed were serious violations of the constitutional rights of the five accused.

WATCH | The court hears the merits of why Malesela Daniel Teffo, should be heard in the court, especially as he currently stands as a disbarred advocate at the Johannesburg High Court. This is linked to the trial within a trial against evidence collected during Musa Kekana’s… pic.twitter.com/549jPXxKXN — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 31, 2026

“In the heart of my heart, I believe that there has been gross violation of the constitutional rights of all the accused in this matter,” Teffo said.

When Moosa asked whether he was addressing the court on behalf of all five accused, Teffo responded: “That’s correct, your honour.”

The court asked Teffo whether he had previously been struck from the roll of advocates by the Gauteng division of the high court.

“There is such an allegation, your lordship,” Teffo said.

“No, no. It’s either yes or no. It’s not an allegation,” Judge Moosa replied.

Teffo later confirmed that an order had been granted in September 2022 striking him from the roll but referred to it as “the alleged order” and a “fraudulent court order”.

When the judge asked whether he had been readmitted to the roll since then, Teffo did not provide a date for such an order.

“I can tell this honourable court without any fear of contradiction that, as we speak now with LPC, I’m in good standing at LPC,” Teffo said.

He added that the LPC could only say that he did not meet its requirements because he owed subscription fees for 2024 and 2025.

Lawyers for the accused objected to Teffo being allowed to continue, saying their clients were paying for representation while the trial was being delayed.

“My instructions are that they are paying for the legal representation here at court, and the court time is being used for the purpose of advocate Teffo — or Mr Teffo — addressing the court,” Riaan Gissing, advocate for accused 1, Musa Kekana, said.

“We’re granting audience to somebody that’s got no standing in law to appear before you, speak to you, wear a gown of an advocate, or give out and pretend to be an advocate,” Annelene van den Heever, representing Matlala and his wife, Tsakane Matlala, said.

“Please, can we move on with the legitimate business of this court?”

She also told the court that the LPC had issued a statement on July 22 that Teffo had been struck from the roll and could not practise as an advocate.

“We’ve got a witness here… This witness is only available today. We’ve got an expert sitting in court for the defence. Please, can we move on with the legitimate business of this court?” Gissing said.

Judge Moosa said the court was not trying to “muzzle any individual” from raising concerns but ruled that Teffo first had to prove he was properly before the court.

“It is hereby ordered that Mr Teffo is to first produce documentary evidence of his readmission by the high court of South Africa to practise as an advocate,” the judge said.

“The court can only entertain anything on your side if you produce documentary evidence that you are properly before this court as a legal practitioner.”

Teffo’s application was stood down, and the state proceeded to call medical practitioner Dr Panicker as its next witness.

Sowetan