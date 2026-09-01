CPUT students claim victory as financial recovery plan withdrawn

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Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students say they have scored a victory in their ongoing standoff with the university after the proposed 2027 financial recovery plan was withdrawn.

“The proposed 2027 financial recovery plan has been withdrawn unconditionally,” the student representative council (SRC) said.

It follows weeks of protests and sustained engagements with CPUT management and council over financial pressures, student accommodation, academic records and other grievances.

The student leadership said it had opposed the plan because it believed the proposed measures would have placed the burden of CPUT’s financial difficulties on students, particularly those from poor and working-class backgrounds.

TimesLIVE has reported the protests at CPUT began over concerns about the proposed financial recovery plan, historical student debt, registration requirements and residence fees and conditions. The protests escalated into violence, including the torching of a building at the university’s Bellville campus, forcing CPUT to suspend academic activities and order students to leave residences.

Another key development announced by the SRC is the proposed release of academic transcripts and certificates belonging to students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and affected by the NSFAS accommodation funding cap.

According to the SRC, the council has resolved the documents should be released.

“This resolution is expected to be tabled for final approval and formalisation before the council meeting scheduled for September 5.”

There was also movement on concerns affecting students linked to South African Dental Technicians Council accreditation and laboratory-related problems.

The SRC said the council had resolved that structured engagements should take place between management, the SRC and affected students.

Possible interventions include CPUT-funded short courses, opportunities for qualifying students to move into alternative programmes or departments and the development of academic and professional pathways for students affected by accreditation problems.

The latest developments come as CPUT’s academic shutdown remains in effect.

The SRC said the next step would be to report back to students through campus-based mass meetings, where students would have an opportunity to discuss the outcomes and decide how to proceed. The meetings will also help determine how and when students return to normal academic activity.

TimesLIVE