Disbarred Malesela Teffo says he can practise — legal council says not

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Controversial former advocate Masilela Teffo made an appearance in the Matlala trial at the Johannesburg high court on August 31. Picture:

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The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has confirmed that disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has not been readmitted to the legal profession.

This comes after Teffo made a surprise appearance at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg during the attempted murder trial of businessperson Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused.

Appearing before judge Cassim Moosa, Teffo sought to file an application through the Malesela Teffo Probation Foundation, stating that it aimed to address what he described as serious violations of the constitutional rights of the five accused.

When asked whether he had previously been struck from the roll of advocates by the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Teffo dismissed the ruling, calling it an “alleged order” and a “fraudulent court order”.

When asked whether he had been readmitted to the roll since then, Teffo failed to provide a date for any such reinstatement.

“I can tell this honourable court without any fear of contradiction that, as we speak now with LPC, I’m in good standing at LPC.” Teffo said.

However, the LPC rejected Teffo’s claims, confirming he was disbarred and has not been reinstated.

“Mr Teffo remains struck from the roll of legal practitioners and has not been readmitted to the legal profession,” the LPC stated. “He is therefore not entitled to practise as a legal practitioner in South Africa.”

The LPC emphasised that the readmission of a disbarred advocate requires careful consideration.

“As the statutory regulator of the legal profession, the LPC is required to assess whether an applicant is a fit and proper person to be readmitted to practice. The council’s position forms an important part of any readmission process and consideration by the court — as all legal practitioners are officers of the court.”

The regulator further noted that Teffo’s potential readmission has neither been considered nor approved, and “no decision has been taken supporting Mr Teffo’s readmission to the legal profession”.

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