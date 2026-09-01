IN PICS | Police arrest 29 foreigners in KZN ‘clean up’

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KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli conducts an inspection at a shop in Pietermaritzburg to ensure legal compliance. Picture:

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 29 foreigners for being in the country unlawfully as part of a clean-up operation in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Premier Thami Ntuli said the arrests were part of a multidisciplinary campaign called Operation Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla.

Close to 30 foreigners were arrested as part of Operation Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla aimed at ensuring legal compliance in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Ntuli, who has declared September a month of intensified cleaning and law enforcement operations around the province, said a number of businesses were also closed for non-compliance with relevant laws and regulatory requirements.

Health and labour inspectors check product compliance at various shops in Pietermaritzburg as part of a multidisciplinary operation Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The operation, conducted in various districts, is aimed at restoring law and order, strengthening border security, ensuring compliance with legislation, and addressing illegal activities that undermine the safety and wellbeing of communities.

One of 29 foreigners arrested during a multidisciplinary raid in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He said operations will continue throughout September, with the government working alongside law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

Police and labour inspectors check with shop owners about legal compliance during a raid in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

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