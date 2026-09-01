IN PICS | Police arrest 29 foreigners in KZN ‘clean up’

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 29 foreigners for being in the country unlawfully as part of a clean-up operation in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Premier Thami Ntuli said the arrests were part of a multidisciplinary campaign called Operation Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla.
Ntuli, who has declared September a month of intensified cleaning and law enforcement operations around the province, said a number of businesses were also closed for non-compliance with relevant laws and regulatory requirements.
The operation, conducted in various districts, is aimed at restoring law and order, strengthening border security, ensuring compliance with legislation, and addressing illegal activities that undermine the safety and wellbeing of communities.
He said operations will continue throughout September, with the government working alongside law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.
TimesLIVE
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