POLL | Was the backlash over Airlink’s flyover at Cape Town Stadium fair?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Airlink’s formation flyover during Saturday’s Springboks vs All Blacks Test match at the Cape Town Stadium. Picture:

The Airlink formation flyover during Saturday’s Springboks vs All Blacks Test match at Cape Town Stadium sparked global debate across social media and aviation communities.

Shortly before kickoff, two jets, one custom-painted in Springbok green and gold and the other in the All Blacks’ colours, executed a low-altitude pass over the stadium roof, prompting safety concerns from several aviation analysts.

Planning. Precision. Performance. ✈️✈️



Spectacular scenes of Airlink’s double Embraer flyover at the DHL Stadium.



Airlink is Proud Official Sponsor of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, presented by Castle Double Malt 🏉#Airlink #FlyAirlink #FlyTheLink #Skybucks #RugbysGreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/3tPNepftLS — Airlink (@Fly_Airlink) August 29, 2026

While South African fans celebrated the flyover as a display of national pride and praised the pilots’ precision, some international experts criticised the display, arguing the planes flew too close to the stadium roof.

South Africans largely dismissed the criticism, pointing out that low-level stadium flyovers are an established tradition in the country, dating back to the iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Addressing the controversy, Airlink defended the flyover, emphasising the extensive planning and rehearsal behind the demonstration.

“The two aircraft were flown by highly experienced crews, each comprising three senior captains operating as commander, co-pilot and safety/technical officer. The flight data recorded by both aircraft confirms the flights were performed within the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits for the flypast.”

TimesLIVE