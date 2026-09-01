Sibanyoni faces questions on vacuum left by Msibi’s passing as Motsumi, Khan are set to appear

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Controversial taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni faces more questions when he returns to the Madlanga Commission next month. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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In a month’s time, taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni will face questions about why he did not amass the same power and influence as his predecessor, the late Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi.

Sibanyoni, who appeared before the Madlanga commission on Friday, is expected to return in September to continue his testimony, presenting himself as the polar opposite of Msibi.

Sibanyoni succeeded Msibi as president of the South African Local and Long Distance Taxi and Bus Organisation, an organisation the late taxi boss led for more than two decades before his death in January 2024.

He told the commission that he was a law-abiding man of faith who had survived two assassination attempts and had worked to bring peace to the taxi industry.

But much of his testimony centred on the extraordinary power and influence he said Msibi wielded from his farm in Dinokeng near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Sibanyoni described the farm as a “state within a state” and a “command centre”.

“The farm of Mr Jotham Msibi … was not merely a rural property or a private home. Having visited it on at most two occasions, I observed that it functioned as an operational and political command centre of an organisation that wielded power far beyond the boundaries of the minibus taxi industry,” Sibanyoni testified.

He said this was not an exaggeration.

“I do not exaggerate what I have observed, and therefore depose what I know from direct experience. The farm was a seat of power whose significance and reach were understood and widely accepted within the industry and beyond,” he said.

Sibanyoni said his testimony did not amount to “reckless and unfounded allegations” about the extent of Msibi’s power or his alleged reach into government.

“Within the taxi industry and far beyond it, there have been and continue to be persistent reports and a widespread, deeply entrenched belief that [Msibi] exercised influence that extended to the highest echelons of government and the state,” Sibanyoni said.

He also told the commission that former transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, now minister in the Presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, had confirmed to him that certain officials in the transport department were reporting to Msibi’s farm.

Co-commissioner Sandile Khumalo pressed Sibanyoni on whether the power wielded by Msibi had been transferred to him when he became the taxi boss.

“If it is true that [Msibi] wielded the power that he wielded, that some government officials or departments reported to him, did the power that he wielded pass on to you?” Khumalo asked.

“Not at all. I specifically deal with taxi matters that concern our members,” Sibanyoni replied.

Khumalo followed up: “So the power that the farm wielded no longer exists?”

Sibanyoni said the power did not rest with him and that he did not know who, if anyone, now wielded the influence once associated with Msibi’s farm.

Sibanyoni also described a bitter history with his predecessor, including an alleged assassination attempt in 2006.

He said that at one point when their relationship had broken down, he stopped his then 20 taxis from operating.

After being absent from the taxi industry for three years, Sibanyoni returned around 2009 and reconciled with Msibi, eventually becoming his assistant.

He said he had a verbal agreement with Msibi that he would succeed him when Msibi retired at the age of 60.

According to Sibanyoni, Msibi later reneged on the agreement, leading to another fallout during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Sibanyoni returns to the commission, he is also expected to face questions about his relationship with security company Gubis 85, which secured controversial security tenders at the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Gubis 85 presented Sibanyoni with a Toyota bakkie as a gift for his 59th birthday.

Questions are also expected to focus on Sibanyoni’s relationship with his close ally, Bafana Sindane, particularly their conversations about “izinkabi” — a term commonly used to refer to contract killers or hired hitmen.

Answering questions about my discussions with Mr Sindane regarding izinkabi in the sense in which the commission appears to use that term could constitute self-incriminating evidence in the Delmas criminal proceedings. — Joe Sibanyoni, taxi boss

In its notice to Sibanyoni, the commission asked him to provide details of discussions he had with Sindane between 2024 and 2026 concerning the “assessment and appointment of izinkabi”.

Sibanyoni invoked his right not to incriminate himself and declined to answer, saying he and Sindane are co-accused in an extortion case before the Delmas court this week.

“Answering questions about my discussions with Mr Sindane regarding izinkabi in the sense in which the commission appears to use that term could constitute self-incriminating evidence in the Delmas criminal proceedings,” Sibanyoni said.

He said answering the questions could prejudice his right to a fair trial and that the consequences could be “severe and potentially irreversible”.

However, Sibanyoni said that though there had been general concerns about their safety, he had “no recollection” of discussing the employment of izinkabi with Sindane.

“I, however, have no recollection of such discussions [around employing izinkabi] but will await further information on the issue to properly engage on the matter meaningfully,” he said.

He also suggested that “izinkabi” could refer to people providing guarding services at taxi ranks, saying the term may have been used in that context.

“I deny unequivocally and categorically that I discussed with Mr Sindane or any other person the commissioning, employment, assessment or support of individuals for the purpose of carrying out murders or other unlawful acts of violence against any person,” he said.

Crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, who has since been hospitalised and was due to appear on Tuesday, was to face questions at the commission over his role in the Aeroton drug bust involving 700kg of suspected cocaine.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the commission has noted reports of Khan’s health, and said they have not received any official communication from his legal team.

Michaels said the subpoena issued to Khan for his appearance on Tuesday remains in effect.

Among the questions Khan was expected to answer are how he became aware of the drug seizure, who alerted him and what role he played at the scene.

He was also expected to face questions about his relationship with political fixer Brown Mogotsi and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Other issues include an alleged bribe offer to MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe, Khan’s relationship with businessman Mo Sayed and whether he may have shared confidential South African Police Service information with him.