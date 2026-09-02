El Nino warning to farmers: cut livestock and plant water-wise crops

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Farmers are urged to keep livestock in balance with the carrying capacity of the veld and available grazing and ensure adequate watering points. File picture:

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To prevent crop failure and livestock mortalities, the department of agriculture is advising farmers to take steps now to deal with the hot and dry summer forecast.

Typical winter conditions have prevailed in summer rainfall areas. However, the winter rainfall areas have experienced a shortage of rain, which will be challenging moving into summer and will require a risk-reduction focus, the department said.

During the 2025/2026 summer, above-normal rainfall was received, which improved dam levels and soil moisture in most summer rainfall areas.

The seasonal climate watch issued by the South African Weather Service, however, predicts many areas of below-normal rainfall during the summer.

In the agricultural sector, the department is recommending farmers adopt risk-reduction measures.

“In general, when the winter ends and spring begins, rain is experienced throughout the summer rainfall areas. However, this is not the case, especially when below-normal rainfall and high temperatures are forecast — particularly in an El Niño season.

“Crop farmers are encouraged to implement climate-smart agriculture that will ensure that soil moisture is conserved … not expand land under production unnecessarily and prioritise suitable cultivars that will withstand dry and hot conditions.”

The cultivars are listed in the national varietal list in compliance with the Plant Improvement Act.

Crop farmers should strive to:

remain within the planting window;

use the best irrigation methods, such as drip systems;

implement water harvesting techniques; and

irrigate in the morning or evening to counter evaporation.

Livestock farmers are encouraged to keep livestock in balance with the carrying capacity of the veld and available grazing.

This can be done by ensuring that there is no overstocking, which leads to overgrazing and which, in turn, worsens the effects of dry conditions and causes mortalities, the department said.

“Best veld-management strategies should be implemented, such as rotational grazing and provision of additional feed and watering points.”

Anticipated hot conditions during the summer are usually associated with related pests and diseases.

“Farmers are urged to continually scout and put control measures in place where necessary. This comprises regular vet visitations, including vaccinations.”

TimesLIVE