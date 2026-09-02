South Africa

Feroz Khan dismissed by SAPS

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Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has been deemed dismissed following his failure to appear before the designated senior officer responsible for dealing with the expeditious disciplinary process. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of deputy head of crime intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan from the service.

“Maj-Gen Khan was deemed dismissed in terms of Regulation 9(7)(b) of the SAPS Discipline Regulations, following his failure to appear before the designated senior officer responsible for dealing with the expeditious disciplinary process,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday.

This week, Khan lost a labour court bid to stop the SAPS from taking disciplinary steps against him in his absence for allegedly bringing the police into disrepute.

The court struck his application off the roll for lack of urgency.

Mathe said the service reiterated its commitment to accountability, discipline and professional conduct within the organisation.

“No member, regardless of rank or position, is above the law or the applicable disciplinary framework.”

TimesLIVE


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