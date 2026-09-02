FNB turns Airlink flyover into viral banter on X with major brands

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Airlink’s double flyover at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday has prompted online banter. Picture:

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First National Bank has taken social media by storm with a light-hearted viral thread on X, calling on Airlink to repeat its formation flyover at this weekend’s Springboks vs All Blacks Test match at FNB Stadium.

This comes after the thrilling flyover Airlink performed ahead of the Springboks’ clash against the All Blacks at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium last Saturday. During the pre-match showcase, two jets, one custom-painted in Springbok green and gold and the other in All Black colors, executed a low-altitude pass over the stadium roof.

Videos of the stunt quickly went viral. While many fans praised the pilots for their precision and flair, aviation experts raised concerns about the potential risks of flying so close to the venue.

Amid the online debate, FNB stepped in with a tweet inviting the airline to “their house” ahead of the Soweto clash. FNB wrote on X: “Chomi, we’re doing it again at my house next Saturday neh, @Fly_Airlink?”

What started as a lighthearted tweet quickly escalated into an open-invitation “house party”. Major South African brands including Coca-Cola, KFC, Toyota, Red Bull, Takealot and many others joined the thread, playfully promising to bring their own products to the event. Even the official SA government account chipped in to ask if a media statement was required.

“This sounds like a national event already, Chomi. Should we issue a media statement?” SA government commented.

South Africans praised the light-hearted exchange and the quick wit of local social media teams.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

House party at @FNBSA? @Fly_Airlink you bring the wings, and I’ll bring the wings 🍗✈️ https://t.co/jNttVOmmX3 — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 30, 2026

Chommie, we heard there’s something big happening at your house @FNBSA this Saturday. Manje nithini? @FlyAirLink brings the vibes, we’ll bring the crowd?🚐 https://t.co/wjCkEO7c2D — @ToyotaSA (@ToyotaSA) September 1, 2026

Okay ke, ngiyeza nami ngiletha i “Magneti” 🤭 Ice cream for the pleasure seekers 🔥 https://t.co/U5e7MqGVlR — Magnum SA (@MagnumSA) September 2, 2026

Nathi sikhona oe! Sohlangana khona!!! 📦💙 — takealot (@TAKEALOT) September 1, 2026

Chomi, ga re batle “andaconda” hle 😭🤣 maybe a few episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger on Friday Action night… only on e! pic.twitter.com/gbTzruCnGY — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) September 2, 2026

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