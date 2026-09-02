‘He’s learnt his lesson’: Emtee’s father on son’s bail

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Lumikile Ndevu, the father of Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu, says he and his family are now able to breathe a sigh of relief after his son was released on R2,000 bail on Wednesday, after his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy filed a withdrawal.

This comes after the rapper spent 16 days at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre for violating a protection order obtained by Chinsamy in 2023.

The protection order prohibits Ndevu from verbally abusing her, harassing her on social media or publishing anything about Chinsamy, whether good or bad, on social media.

“I made the decision to withdraw the case. I’d like to close this chapter and move on with my life,” Chinsamy said on the witness stand before the Midrand magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Ndevu, who chose to exercise his right to remain silent, had advocate Kwena Manamela read an affidavit explaining that since his arrest, his parents, Lumikile and Phathiswa Ndevu, as well as his three minor children, had been financially prejudiced, as both rental and school fees had not been paid.

Emtee was therefore granted R2,000 bail on condition that he not violate the protection order and that he not publish anything about Chinsamy, whether good or bad, on social media platforms directly or indirectly and that he take down anything he had posted about her.

The Roll Up hitmaker’s father told TshisaLIVE: “I am feeling great and relieved at the same time. I’m happy because most of the things now will be done because since he was incarcerated, there was nothing. Everything was on standstill. Now we’ll start working again.

Addressing the concerns that Ndevu’s supporters have expressed on social media, his father said he was convinced that his son had finally learnt his lesson.

“I think now he’s learned his lesson. I think that was an eye-opener.”

TimesLIVE