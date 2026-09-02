I don’t know about Big Five cartel, ex-Hawks head Lebeya tells Madlanga commission

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Members of the alleged Big Five cartel, Igntiaus Mothakhathi, Steve Motsumi, Katiso Molefe, Boy Mthethwa and Jothan Msibi. Picture:

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Former Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has denied any knowledge of an alleged Big Five cartel, an organised grouping said to specialise in contract killings, drug distrubution and other crimes.

Lebeya was testifying at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday. The inquiry is probing allegations of infiltration into the criminal justice system.

He was questioned about allegations that he sent Hawks officials to disrupt the December 2024 arrest of Katiso Molefe, an alleged cartel member.

Lebeya denied this, claiming he sent the officers to verify information received from Malcom X, a socialite, that there were people at Molefe’s house impersonating Hawks officers.

He was asked how he verified Malcolm X was not misleading him, given that Malcolm X was the subject of a Hawks investigation. Lebeya argued he did nothing wrong.

Asked about his knowledge of the alleged Big Five president, the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi, and the cartel, he said: “I have no knowledge of that organised criminal grouping at all, and I doubt if it is registered as an organised crime project.

“If it is registered, it might be with the detective service. From my side, I don’t know.”

Molefe faces a murder charge related to the assassination of engineer Armand Swart, who was shot 23 times in Vereeniging on April 17 2024. He is currently on bail of R400,000.

It was revealed during the commission that Molefe, Msibi, Ignatius Mothakathi, Ze Nxumalo, Boy Mthethwa and Steve Mutsomi were alleged members of the cartel.

While Lebeya denied knowing the cartel members, including Molefe, a Whatsapp message from Malcom X to Lebeya’s phone was read out at the commission.

“Thank you for sending people who verified these gentlemen are policemen and King Nyambose really appreciates all your efforts general,” the message said.

“It is a pity the police you sent were not allowed inside the yard and the house.”

When asked who Nyambose was, Lebeya said he did not know. He said Nyambose is sometimes used as a reference to people belonging to the Mthethwa clan.

Evidence presented by crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo during his previous testimony at the commission suggested the Big Five Cartel was involved in irregular tenders, drug distribution, contract killings and other things.

It is alleged the cartel uses law enforcement officials as runners.

In his closing remarks, Lebeya acknowledged events have tainted his name but distanced himself from wrongdoing, saying he is incorruptible.

“I am a tool available to SA to contribute to the development of my beloved country. The leaders know my dream.

“May those who are fighting criminality, including corruption, not be discouraged by the behaviour of a handful of corrupt individuals. Continue to fight. We cannot afford to lose”.

Sowetan