WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back the Johannesburg high court for the continuation of their trial on Wednesday.
The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back the Johannesburg high court for the continuation of their trial on Wednesday.
The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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