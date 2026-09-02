South Africa

Western Cape braces for disruptive rain and strong winds

Rainfall totals could reach 45mm in affected districts, with hazardous seas expected

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Gale-force winds are expected along the coastline, particularly from Alexander Bay through to Plettenberg Bay, resulting in very rough seas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stock photo.
Hazardous sea conditions and high waves are expected along the coastline. Picture: (123RF/1337swoosh)

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall over parts of the Western Cape, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall accumulations of between 30mm and 45mm are expected in the Overberg and Garden Route districts.

Strong winds are forecast over parts of the Central Karoo, Little Karoo and Cape Winelands.

Hazardous sea conditions and high waves are expected along much of the coastline.

Provincial disaster management centre officials are monitoring the situation and are in continuous contact with Saws to assess any changes in the forecast, the Western Cape government said.

Residents are encouraged to:

  • Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and low water crossings;
  • Stay away from rivers, streams and stormwater channels during heavy rainfall;
  • Secure loose outdoor items that may be affected by strong winds; and
  • Exercise caution near the coastline, where rough seas and high waves are expected.

TimesLIVE


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