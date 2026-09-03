Expert warns of devastating cost of delayed endometriosis diagnosis

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Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain and affect a woman’s fertility and everyday life. Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO

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Women should not be expected to change their lives around severe period and pelvic pain, an expert has said, warning that delayed diagnosis of endometriosis can cost women years of their education, careers, relationships, fertility and quality of life.

Speaking at the Women’s Health Matters Conference in Johannesburg on Thursday, head of the reproductive and endocrine unit at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Prof Zozo Nene, said the healthcare system needs to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier and respond more effectively.

“We must stop asking women to adapt their lives to untreated pain,” Nene said.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain and affect a woman’s fertility and everyday life.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 190-million women and girls of reproductive age are estimated to have endometriosis.

Nene said South Africa still lacked sufficient local data on the condition.

She said severe period pain that interferes with normal activities should not simply be dismissed as part of being a woman.

“Any pain that disrupts daily activities warrants assessment,” she said.

She warned that the impact of untreated endometriosis can stretch across a woman’s entire life.

For young girls, severe period pain can result in missed school days, social withdrawal and difficulties keeping up with their education.

As women enter the workplace, the problem can continue through absenteeism, reduced concentration, lost productivity and missed career opportunities.

“Absenteeism is only part of the story,” Nene said. “Presenteeism, reduced concentration, missed opportunities and interrupted study can be equally important.”

The condition can also affect sleep, sexual health, relationships, exercise, mobility and mental wellbeing.

“For women hoping to have children, delayed diagnosis can become even more serious as reproductive age advances and fertility problems emerge.”

Nene said women may eventually have to make difficult decisions about surgery, their ovarian reserve and assisted reproductive treatment.

Endometriosis is also associated with infertility, making it important for fertility goals to be discussed early and revisited as a woman’s circumstances change.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Nene, is that women may be told their symptoms are normal or blamed on other conditions.

“Severe period pain may be dismissed as a normal part of menstruation. Other symptoms may be attributed to pelvic infections, irritable bowel syndrome or urinary tract infections.

“But symptoms can be broader than period pain,” she said.

They can include chronic pelvic pain, painful sex, bowel pain, cyclical bowel bleeding, urinary symptoms, heavy menstruation and difficulty falling pregnant.

Nene said even normal scans do not always rule out endometriosis.

Treatment depends on the woman’s symptoms, fertility plans and personal preferences. Medical treatment can include hormonal therapy such as oral contraceptives as well as pain medication.

Some women may require surgery, including laparoscopy or laparotomy, while others may need a combination of medical and surgical treatment.

For women struggling with infertility, assisted reproductive technologies may also be considered.

Nene said surgery was not necessarily a permanent solution, with a five-year recurrence rate of about 20% after surgery.

She said care should therefore not stop at the hospital or doctor’s office.

“Addressing endometriosis also requires changes in workplaces, schools, policy and communities.”

She called for better menstrual health education among young people and earlier referrals for girls whose symptoms interfere with school.

“Listen earlier, diagnose earlier, treat appropriately and protect fertility.

“A diagnosis delayed is not simply a label delayed — it can be years of opportunity, function and wellbeing lost,” she said.

TimesLIVE