POLL | Should water-splashing games on Spring Day be banned?

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Youngsters pour water on one another to celebrate Spring Day in Protea North on September 1 2025. Picture:

The tradition of splashing water to celebrate Spring Day has sparked heated debate on social media after several incidents turned violent.

Tshepang Nyathi, 21, was fatally stabbed in Refilwe, Cullinan, after allegedly splashing water on a 53-year-old man. The festivities also caused public property damage, with two Tshwane bus service buses damaged in Lotus Gardens and Danville.

Viral videos online have highlighted the extent of the chaos, with motorists pulled from their vehicles and car doors forced open so water could be poured inside. In one video, a delivery driver was targeted and splashed with water while driving. An elderly man was physically assaulted by a group of youths who poured water over him.

Social media users have condemned the behaviour. While some argued the tradition should be banned entirely to prevent violence, others advocated for strict regulations and designated play zones. Supporters maintained the custom shouldn’t be cancelled, arguing it is a cherished tradition.

Has a fun Spring Day tradition grown out of hand?

TimesLIVE