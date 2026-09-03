Two SA girls rescued from Malawi after ‘traffickers exploited family’s trust’

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Two girls who were allegedly human trafficked returned to South Africa on Thursday. Picture:

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Two South African girls, aged nine and 15, have been reunited with their family after allegedly being trafficked to Malawi and kept there for almost two years.

The girls were brought back to South Africa on Thursday after being rescued by Malawian authorities in July and put in a place of safety.

During a media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, social development minister Dina Pule revealed the details behind the return of the girls.

The case began when a Malawian man living in the Eastern Cape allegedly gained the trust of the family through a romantic relationship with the girls’ mother.

Pule said the man allegedly sought control over the family’s finances, including the grandmother’s pension. The family were also reportedly persuaded to sell their home and move into rented accommodation.

Pule alleged that the man then exercised control over the adults and restricted their movements, while allowing only the children to leave the house.

The family were later allegedly promised a better life in Malawi.

They travelled to Blantyre on October 11 2024.

But instead of the better life they had been promised, authorities say their passports were taken when they arrived and they were confined to a house.

They were allegedly prevented from leaving, mistreated, deprived of adequate food and moved between different locations in Malawi. They remained there until January this year.

The alleged traffickers then arranged bus tickets for the family and told the adults they would receive their passports at the border.

The mother and grandmother were released but the two girls were kept behind in Malawi.

After the mother and grandmother arrived in East London on March 2, they immediately reported the matter to police.

Having lost their home, they had nowhere to stay and were placed in a shelter for victims of trafficking for about three months.

The girls were rescued by Malawian authorities on July 9.

Pule said the department worked with Interpol South Africa and Malawian authorities to secure their return. Officials from Interpol and the department travelled to Malawi on August 30 to facilitate the repatriation. The girls returned to South Africa on Thursday.

Pule said the case should not be viewed simply as a missing persons matter.

“The circumstances point to child trafficking and exploitation,” she said. She warned that traffickers often take advantage of financial hardship, vulnerability and trust.

“They may use false promises of employment, a better life, relationships or financial assistance to lure their victims,” Pule said.

The department said the girls and their family would receive psychosocial support and other social services as they recover from the ordeal.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the Hawks in the Eastern Cape.

Pule urged communities to report suspected cases of trafficking and exploitation.

“This case is an important reminder that trafficking in people and children is not a myth. It is real,” she said.

She appealed to the media and public to protect the girls’ identities and privacy as they recover.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said investigators were working with information already available to them and were determined to find those responsible.

“We will find the perpetrators. They will be arrested and held accountable for the crimes they have committed,” she said.

“We have information at hand that we’re already working hard with and soon you can expect an arrest or two.”

Deputy director-general at the department of social development Siza Magangoe said the department had already begun supporting the affected family.

“We’ve provided psychosocial services and assessed what their needs are. We also provided shelter for some time to make sure that they are able to gather strength and face life again,” Magangoe said.

She said social workers would now conduct a thorough assessment of the children to determine what support they need, including help to deal with the trauma and separation from their family.

TimesLIVE