South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi, Imogen Mashazi and co-accused back in court

Bail hearing continues for suspended metro police deputy chief and co-accused

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others are expected in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday for a continuation of their bail applications.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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