WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi, Imogen Mashazi and co-accused back in court

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others are expected in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday for a continuation of their bail applications.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others are expected in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday for a continuation of their bail applications.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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