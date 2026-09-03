WATCH | Patrons evacuated as popular Durban Greek restaurant burns

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A fire ripped through popular Greek restaurant Delfi Taverna in Morningside, Durban, on Thursday. Picture:

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Firemen and paramedics responded to a fire at a popular Greek restaurant in Durban’s Morningside on Thursday.

Firefighters battled a blaze at the popular Delfi Greek Taverna in Morningside on Thursday. Patrons were evacuated and assessed 📹: supplied pic.twitter.com/5wheQuuZVt — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) September 3, 2026

Garrith Jamieson said patrons and the owners of the Delfi Taverna, at the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Livingstone roads, were evacuated after a fire tore through the restaurant.

“Many people will recognise this restaurant which has been open for many years. At this stage we are assessing the occupants from the restaurant.”

eThekwini firemen were on scene to contain the blaze.

Originally run as a corner shop in the 1970s, it became the family-run Delfi Greek Taverna which was run by the shopkeeper’s daughter, Maria Teranes, and her sister. They lived above the ground floor eatery.

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