South Africa

WATCH | School pupil in critical condition after falling off Durban bridge

Teen found on busy N3 during morning traffic

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

ALS Paramedics stabilised a teenager who fell off the Musgrave Bridge onto the busy N3 on Thursday morning. Picture: (ALS Paramedics)

A Durban teenager is in a critical condition after falling off a bridge and landing on the N3 on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said their team responded to calls about a child who had fallen off the Musgrave Road bridge at about 9am.

“We found a teenager in the centre of the busy national route. The child had sustained critical injuries. Advanced life support paramedics stabilised him before taking him to hospital.

Jamieson said it was “miraculous” a car hadn’t collided with the teen when he fell from the high bridge.

He said the circumstances of the fall were not immediately clear and police were at the scene to investigate.

The teen was in school uniform at the time of the incident.

TimesLIVE


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