WATCH | Ship crashes into quay at Durban port

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A Liberian bulk carrier crashed into a quay at the Durban port on Monday night. No injuries were reported. Picture:

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is investigating how a bulk carrier crashed into a quay at the Durban port on Monday night.

On social media footage of the Hawk S, which is sailing under a Liberian flag, shows the vessel moving to dock at the harbour before smashing into the quay.

Last night, a large bulk carrier, HAWK S, crashed into the harbour quay at the Port of Durban. pic.twitter.com/aglhWoeFWs — Ofentse Donald Davhie (@DonaldDavhie) September 3, 2026

Damage to the 180m-long, 30m-wide vessel has not been established, with users commenting the smash resembled “Jaws”, the giant shark depicted in the classic thriller film.

TNPA said emergency response and operational teams were immediately deployed to the scene. The vessel was relocated to an alternative berth for inspection.

“At this stage there have been no reports of injuries and investigations will commence as soon as possible to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. TNPA is working closely with all relevant regulatory authorities and stakeholders in this regard,” it said.

🚨 SHIP CRASHES INTO #DURBAN HARBOUR QUAY 🇿🇦



The cargo vessel HAWK S slammed into the quay at around 21:30, with dramatic footage capturing the impact.



The cause and extent of damage remain under investigation.#NoDNAJustRSA Amahle #BudgetBozza pic.twitter.com/vQNKFzrKyu — Africa Affair (@affair_africa) September 3, 2026

“The safety of port users, employees, contractors and port infrastructure remains TNPA’s highest priority. Further updates will be provided as additional verified information becomes available.”

According to the ship tracking website Marine Traffic, the vessel departed from Ust-Luga port in Russia in July and arrived in Durban on Monday night shortly before 8pm.

The ship is usually known to carry dry bulk cargo.

TimesLIVE