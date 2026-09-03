WATCH | Teargas and rubber bullets as tempers flare in March and March clash with refugees

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A March and March leader alleged refugees threw a stone at him during a tense stand-off in Durban’s Che Guevara Road on Thursday. Picture:

Several people were injured when tempers flared in a standoff with migrants camped at Durban’s Che Guevara Road, police and March and March members on Thursday.

Police attempt to diffuse tensions between refugees and March and March supporters in Durban’s Che Guevara Road on Thursday. Picture: (SANDILE )

About 400 documented refugees and asylum seekers, who fled their homes after violence, evictions and intimidation in the run-up to anti-migrant protests, have lived on the busy road outside the department of home affairs refugee office for about 15 weeks.

The displaced documented families, mainly from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi and Rwanda, who live in the temporary, makeshift camp, have been living under difficult conditions with a few mobile toilets.

Police fired teargas to diffuse tensions between refugees and March and March supporters in Durban on Thursday. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

On Thursday the anti-migrant organisation March and March announced it would “clean up” Che Guevara Road, prompting a boosted police presence.

Representatives of Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, a collective of 160 organisations against xenophobia and Afrophobia, were also present.

Police attempted to form a human shield between anti-migrant protesters and refugees camped in Che Guevara Road. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Tensions flared between the migrants and activists while police attempted to form a human shield between the two groups.

During heated exchanges, a March and March official was injured when a stone was allegedly thrown at his face and two others were injured in the commotion.

Police arrested one man after a clash between March and March supporters and refugees camped in Che Guevara Road. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Police used teargas to quell the situation and arrested one person during the chaos.

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at March and March protesters. Picture: (SANDILE )

When the commotion died down, anti-migrant protesters seized furniture, clothes and other items belonging to refugees from the pavement and threw them into the road.

They sang and beat items, saying they were rubbish that needed to be cleared.

Paramedics attended to at least three people injured during a clash between refugees and March and March supporters in Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Tensions rose again, and police had to use rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Police fired rubber bullets at March and March protesters. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Unlike thousands who sought refuge first in Sherwood Park when the intimidation and violence against documented and illegal migrants broke out in May ― and were then moved to the Durban Drive-In repatriation site and eventually sent to the Lindela repatriation centre ― no-one has offered the group outside the refugee centre proper accommodation.

Police had to intervene in a stand-off between refugees and anti-migrant protesters in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign condemned the “clean-up” operation targeting the refugees.

Police were out in full force ahead of a ‘clean up’ by March and March supporters. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

It said: “Ironically, a road named after an icon of international solidarity is now the site of a vicious xenophobic campaign targeting African refugees.

“The call issued by March and March and personally amplified by Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, one of its prominent figureheads, is a thinly veiled incitement to inflict more trauma and violence against a vulnerable group of registered African refugees who have already endured months of displacement, deprivation and harassment.”

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