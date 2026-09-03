Wonder Boys gang members get life for murder of man whose remains have never been found

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The Western Cape High Court has sentenced four gang members to life imprisonment. Picture:

More than five years after Vinchernio Theron disappeared, his family still does not know where his body is.

Theron went missing on June 6 2021 when members of the Wonder Boys gang abducted him over suspicions he had stolen a firearm belonging to the gang. He was tortured, killed and his body disposed of, but his remains have never been recovered.

This week, the Western Cape High Court sentenced four gang members who referred to themselves as Wonder Boys to effective life imprisonment for Theron’s murder, while six others received lengthy prison terms for their roles in the crime.

The court heard Miche Jacobs instructed gang members to bring Theron and Leon Paulse to Wayne Jacobs’s house in Drakenstein Street, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, where the two men were subjected to prolonged torture.

Jacobs allegedly said one of the two men would die, after which the violence escalated. Paulse was released after his father intervened and pleaded for his freedom.

Theron was not as fortunate.

His torture included repeatedly being burnt with boiling water. According to the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Jacobs repeatedly boiled water and supplied it to those carrying out the assault.

At one point, Jaden Abrahams ripped skin from Theron’s severely burnt abdomen.

As Theron’s condition deteriorated, Veronica de Jongh allegedly said he should be killed because he was close to death.

Abrahams and Keenan Coetzee later removed the severely injured Theron from the house and handed him to Jonathan Beukes and Faizel Manuel, who placed him in a wheelie bin and disposed of his body.

His remains have never been found.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Theron was last seen on June 6 2021. Two days later his mother reported him missing at Mitchells Plain police station after learning he had been kidnapped.

“The investigation revealed the accused abducted Theron after wrongly suspecting him of stealing a firearm belonging to the gang,” Ntabazalila said.

Senior state advocate Steven Rubin led evidence from seven witnesses, including Theron’s mother, Charmaine Curtis.

Curtis told the court her son was a creature of habit who invariably returned home several times a day. After collecting lunch at home on June 6 2021, she never saw him again.

Despite extensive searches by his family, community members and police, no trace of Theron was found.

The accused pleaded not guilty and presented alibis, but the state argued the evidence overwhelmingly disproved their versions. The court found their explanations false and improbable.

Wayne Jacobs, Thomas van der Merwe, Lee Malan and Zakier Abrahams were sentenced to effective life imprisonment, with sentences imposed on the remaining charges ordered to run concurrently with their murder sentences.

Jaden Abrahams was sentenced to an effective 25 years’ direct imprisonment, while Coetzee received 22 years.

Miche Jacobs was sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars, while De Jongh received 12 years.

Beukes and Manuel were acquitted of murder, two counts of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were, however, convicted of defeating the ends of justice and sentenced to an effective eight years’ direct imprisonment each.

Ntabazalila said the NPA welcomed the heavy sentences, saying they reflected the seriousness of the crimes and sent a strong message about gang-related violence.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its efforts to combat gang-related and organised crime and to ensure those who terrorise communities face the full might of the law.”

TimesLIVE