21-year-old Mamelodi barber gives free haircuts to the elderly

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Trenton Makwarela, of Mamelodi, has captured hearts after using his skills to give back to the elderly with free haircuts. Picture:

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Trenton Makwarela, a 21-year-old barber from Mamelodi, has captured hearts across social media by using his skills to give back to the elderly with free haircuts.

He documented the experience in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, gathering more than 140,000 views and drawing widespread praise from online users.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makwarela said that he fell in love with barbering while enrolled in a training programme. Although financial constraints forced him to drop out, he has since been cutting hair for four years through house calls.

On August 25, Makwarela visited the Ikageng Old Age Home in Mamelodi East, where he gave free haircuts all day long.

He said that before his visit, he had been having a few rough days, as business had been slow. But inspired by his grandfather, he decided to turn his free time into an opportunity to give back.

“I chose the old age home because I knew those were the people I wanted to offer my services to for free. I just wanted to give back to the community. As I care for my granddad, it crossed my mind that other elderly people at the facility might also need some care and love.”

Makwarela, who was raised by his grandfather, regularly cuts his hair at home. “I take care of my grandfather,” he said.

Although both of his parents were still alive, Makwarela views his grandfather as a father figure. “I had issues with my biological father, so I treated my grandfather as my dad,” he explained.

As I care for my granddad, it crossed my mind that other elderly people at the facility might also need some care and love. — Trenton Makwarela

“He did a lot for us and made sure everything in the house was taken care of. Even though we have our difficulties, I still hold him close to my heart.”

When Makwarela arrived at the care facility, he was warmly welcomed by the staff, and residents were eager to enjoy a long-overdue haircut.

He noted that communication was initially challenging with some residents due to cognitive decline or memory issues. However, with patience and gentle explanation, they quickly warmed up to him.

As he worked, he kept the environment engaging by chatting with residents, asking how they were feeling and how their day was going.

When he posted the video, Makwarela did not expect it to reach such a massive audience. Above all, he felt deeply fulfilled by the reactions of the residents themselves.

“It meant a lot. Seeing how happy they were really touched me,” he said. “They told me I was blessed, and that’s when it clicked that what I did was bigger than I thought.”

Makwarela left high school after completing grade 11 to pursue formal barber training, but found he could not afford it, and launched his own mobile barbering service, Trent Barber.

“That situation pushed me to hustle,” he recalled. “It was difficult, especially having to convince people that you can actually cut hair. You have to work hard to prove yourself and earn their trust.”

Encouraged by the overwhelming support, Makwarela plans to continue his community outreach and expand his visits to children’s homes and care facilities for people with disabilities.

TimesLIVE