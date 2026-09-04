Attorney, TMPD official in R6m fraud, money laundering case denied bail

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Tshwane metro police officer Peter Nonyane, with his attorney wife Charlotte Tibana, facing charges including theft, fraud and money laundering, were denied bail by the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday. Picture:

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The Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to attorney Charlotte Tibana, 33, and Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) official Peter Nonyane, 36, who face 43 charges including theft, fraud and money laundering.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the state had argued that Tibana had allegedly interfered with the investigation by contacting witnesses and police officials and requesting that the matter be closed.

“The state further submitted that the investigating officer was in possession of voice recordings allegedly sent to complainants and that Tibana continued contacting witnesses while in custody,” Malabi said.

In addition, the court heard that Tibana owned several properties and alleged that some had been registered in the name of her younger sibling to conceal the proceeds of the alleged criminal activities.

The charges stem from allegations relating to the administration of deceased estates for which Tibana had been appointed executor.

The state submitted that despite allegedly becoming aware as early as 2024 that she was being investigated, Tibana continued to commit further offences, including some allegedly committed as recently as July 2026.

Furthermore, the court heard that Tibana previously worked at the Master’s Office before qualifying and practising as an attorney and was therefore familiar with the processes and responsibilities associated with the administration of deceased estates.

Their arrests followed an extensive investigation into the alleged unlawful withdrawal and laundering of funds from two deceased estates.

The state alleges that the accused unlawfully concealed the nature, source, location, disposition and movement of approximately R6m withdrawn from bank accounts belonging to different deceased estates.

According to the allegations before the court, approximately R1.65m of the funds was used to purchase a used Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 from a dealership in Pretoria.

The state further alleges that Nonyane used part of the proceeds to make stokvel contributions and to build a residential property.

In a separate estate matter valued at R4.2m, the state alleges that only R1.47m was paid to the deceased’s children, while the remainder of the funds was allegedly misappropriated.

In opposing bail, the NPA submitted that the seriousness of the charges, the strength of its case, the ongoing investigation and allegations of witness interference weighed heavily against the release of the accused on bail.

Bail was denied and the matter was postponed to November 6 2026 for further investigation.

The NPA said the successful opposition to bail underscored its commitment to protecting the integrity of investigations and ensuring that those accused of serious financial crimes were brought before the courts to answer the charges.

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