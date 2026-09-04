Bacteria found in WBeauty shampoo triggers recall by Woolworths

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a product recall of WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo.
The batch identifying the SKU number is 6009233284823.
According to Woolworths, the recall is due to the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium sometimes found in wet manufacturing environments.
NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the product has been sold nationally through Woolworths shops since July 2025. The product was also exported to Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Mauritius, Zambia, and Namibia.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to discontinue use to avoid bacterial infection and return it to their local Woolworths shop for a full refund, with or without any proof of purchase.
TimesLIVE
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